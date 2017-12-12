$1.067B approved for Ministry of Legal Affairs

Dec 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News, Parliament
DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 12, 2017
The current and capital estimates for the Ministry of Legal Affairs were approved in the Committee of Supply during the consideration of the 2018 national budget today.
A total of $867M was approved for current expenditure while $200M was approved for capital expenditure. These allocations will go towards:
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams S.C, explained that the legal aid pilot is part of an IDB funded project geared towards reducing overcrowding in prisons by utilising alternative sentencing to prevent pre-trail detention.
Minister Williams explained the pilot will be done in the capital since the population is largest. He added if funds remain the project will be extended outside the capital.
By: Tiffny Rhodius
