$1.067B approved for Ministry of Legal Affairs

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, December 12, 2017

The current and capital estimates for the Ministry of Legal Affairs were approved in the Committee of Supply during the consideration of the 2018 national budget today.

A total of $867M was approved for current expenditure while $200M was approved for capital expenditure. These allocations will go towards:

  • Provision of buildings to house the Law Reform Commission and Justice Improvement Programme
  • Staffing the State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA)
  • Provisions for enhancing the DPP’s Chambers and the Magistracy
  • Strengthening of the criminal justice system
  • Launch of pilot legal aid programme

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams S.C, explained that the legal aid pilot is part of an IDB funded project geared towards reducing overcrowding in prisons by utilising alternative sentencing to prevent pre-trail detention.

Minister Williams explained the pilot will be done in the capital since the population is largest. He added if funds remain the project will be extended outside the capital.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

