Latest update December 11th, 2017 9:16 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

1.5 million records digitised by Ministry of Citizenship

Dec 11, 2017 Citizenship, Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

The Ministry of Citizenship revealed today said it has so far digitised some 1.5 million records of births, deaths and marriages among others, as it moves along the path of technological transformation and accessibility.

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix.

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix, responding to queries during the consideration of the estimates for the 2018 National budget, said his ministry is in the process of digitising records of all Guyanese and has employed 80 young persons to complete the project over a two-year period.

They include clerical and office support staff, data processing clerks, confidential secretaries and a range of transcribers which is a necessary function. The 80 are divided into two shifts.

“So far 1.5 million records have been inputted into the system. The period was divided into two. From June 1987 to present. So far 372,252 birth records have been inputted, 95,032 deaths records, 97 206 marriage records making a total of 868,151,”

From 1987 to 1940 there have been 906 adoption records inputted, 22 immigration marriages, 7 overseas deaths and 18 overseas births.

Minister Felix explained that the system is now off the ground, and his ministry is working towards a system that will be accessible to persons seeking information from the past and present.

 

By: Alexis Rodney

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

DNA testing at Forensic Laboratory to be a reality soon

DNA testing at Forensic Laboratory to be a reality soon

Dec 11, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017 Speaking recently with media operatives, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan revealed that the procurement process to acquire equipment for Forensic Laboratory has been approved. The Minister disclosed the equipment costs fall within the vicinity of...
Read More
1.5 million records digitised by Ministry of Citizenship

1.5 million records digitised by Ministry of...

Dec 11, 2017

$702M approved for Cultural Preservation

$702M approved for Cultural Preservation

Dec 11, 2017

$23.5M allocated for major national events

$23.5M allocated for major national events

Dec 11, 2017

MPS and Ministers condemn Opposition for their disrespect of National Assembly

MPS and Ministers condemn Opposition for their...

Dec 11, 2017

Primary Health care workers trained for user friendly manual

Primary Health care workers trained for user...

Dec 11, 2017

Youth budget approved

Youth budget approved

Dec 11, 2017

Power producers interested in supplying electricity must fulfill grid code requirements – GPL CEO

Power producers interested in supplying...

Dec 11, 2017

More meter coverage catered for 2018

More meter coverage catered for 2018

Dec 11, 2017

Chinese health delegation meets with Minister Lawrence – discusses possible establishment of research facilities

Chinese health delegation meets with Minister...

Dec 11, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,255,002 hits