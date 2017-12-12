1.5 million records digitised by Ministry of Citizenship

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

The Ministry of Citizenship revealed today said it has so far digitised some 1.5 million records of births, deaths and marriages among others, as it moves along the path of technological transformation and accessibility.

Minister of Citizenship Winston Felix, responding to queries during the consideration of the estimates for the 2018 National budget, said his ministry is in the process of digitising records of all Guyanese and has employed 80 young persons to complete the project over a two-year period.

They include clerical and office support staff, data processing clerks, confidential secretaries and a range of transcribers which is a necessary function. The 80 are divided into two shifts.

“So far 1.5 million records have been inputted into the system. The period was divided into two. From June 1987 to present. So far 372,252 birth records have been inputted, 95,032 deaths records, 97 206 marriage records making a total of 868,151,”

From 1987 to 1940 there have been 906 adoption records inputted, 22 immigration marriages, 7 overseas deaths and 18 overseas births.

Minister Felix explained that the system is now off the ground, and his ministry is working towards a system that will be accessible to persons seeking information from the past and present.

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/