10 applications submitted for position of Chancellor

GINA, Guyana, Thursday, February 2, 2017

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, has confirmed that ten persons have applied for the position of Chancellor of the Judiciary. The incumbent, Justice Carl Singh, will turn 65 on February 23, 2017 and according to the rules surrounding the tenure of Chief Justice, his substantive post, he is required to demit office at that age.

“The question of the replacement of the Chancellor, I believe that a mechanism will be put in place for persons desirous of fulfilling that position, that they make an application, so we have applications from at least 10 persons with the requisite qualification and experience,” Minister Harmon told media operatives during his weekly post Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency.

“You see how the Justice of the US (United States) Supreme Court is interviewed, he has to go through a process. We are trying to go through a process similar to that, that is transparent and will allow for the person who gets into that position to be enjoying the confidence of the administration (and) the Guyanese people at large,” Minister Harmon noted.

Harmon explained that there will be a process of vetting the applicants after which they will be subjected to interviews.

By: Syneika Thorne