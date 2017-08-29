10 percent wage increase for Linden Council workers

Latest update August 29th, 2017 7:38 PM

DPI, Guyana

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Over 100 workers of the Linden Mayor and Town Council (LM&TC) will receive a 10 percent wage increase effective from September 1, 2017.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland.

In an interview, Mayor of Linden Carwyn Holland told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that “after many years, workers will now benefit from a 10 percent increase in wages.”

The employees were unable to receive an increase earlier due to financial constraints on the municipality, and other projects that were being executed.

The salary increase for the workers will be effective across the Board from September 01, 2017, which would allow some categories of employees  to receive the minimum wage.  Many of the municipal employees were earning a mere $35,000.

“Hopefully we can further make life comfortable for our 100-plus employees, “with the increase being a start, Holland stated.

The Mayor said the wage increase is a move in the right direction as Lindeners will be able to get a better life.

