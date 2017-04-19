102 graduate from Public Health’s clinical, technical programmes

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, April 19, 2017

One hundred and two (102) health professionals graduated today after completing clinical and technical programmes offered by the Ministry of Public Health’s Health Sciences Education Faculty.

These programmes are Radiography Technician, Pharmacy Assistant, Environmental Health Assistants and Medical Laboratory Technician.

Two batches of Radiography Technicians have graduated, while the others underwent one year training in the other programmes. The ceremony was held at the Marian Academy’s Main Auditorium on Carifesta Avenue.

Senior health officials including Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings, Director of Regional Health Services (RHS), Dr. Kay Shako, Director of Health Sciences Education, Wilton Benn and facilitators of the various programmes joined with graduands and their families to celebrate their accomplishments.

The students graduating from the various programmes hails from a number of regions including Regions One, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten. Graduands underwent their attachments at various health facilities including the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, and the Linden Hospital Complex among others.

Minister Cummings encouraged the students who are now professionals to continue to strive for excellence, and to make a significant impact in their respective work environments.

“You have done the studies; you have mastered the theoretical and methodical skills and knowledge in order to be the best medical professionals you can possibly be. Now it is time to put your knowledge and skills into practice. I exhort you to never limit your ambitions. Always strive to give of your best at all times. You all have chosen a career in service. Let your work be of the highest standards,” Minister Cummings said.

The minister reminded those in attendance that the Ministry of Public Health remains committed to providing the best possible healthcare to all persons in Guyana. Therefore, the need for the training of more professionals in clinical and technical capacities will continually be emphasised.

Dr. Cummings explained, “I want to emphasise that the Ministry of Public Health is focused on the delivery of best quality public health care that is equitably accessible to all persons living in Guyana, regardless of religious belief, ethnicity, or political association. In this regard, every health worker, every medical professional must align his or her work ethic and professionalism with the direction in which the Ministry is taking the public health sector.”

The students were urged to consider furthering their education in the respective fields which will have them become specialised health care professionals. Moreover they were encouraged to develop excellent communication skills since they will be working directly with individuals providing service.

Person interested in being a part of any of these programmes are encouraged to apply to the Health Sciences Education Faculty of the Ministry of Public Health.

By: Delicia Haynes