Latest update October 6th, 2017 9:39 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken islands, 83 nationals to return home

Oct 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 06, 2017
Approximately eighty-three Guyanese nationals who reside in the Caribbean and have been affected by the recent hurricanes will soon return home.

At a post-cabinet press briefing, the media were informed that local airline, Jags Aviation Incorporated, Roraima Airways, Fly Jamaica Airways, Air Services Limited, Hopkinson Mining Aviation have all donated their services to aid in the transportation of affected persons, free of cost.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said upon their return to Guyana, persons will be residing with their relatives. For those who have not yet identified their family members in Guyana, the Ministry of Citizenship has been working to locate their relatives. If this should prove unsuccessful, the returnees will be housed at the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre, or at locations provided by the Guyana Relief Council.

It was also reported that a total of 11 containers have been dispatched to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (CDEMA), who will distribute as they see fit. The project to aid the countries is twofold. The first phase will be to ship containers with food supplies, while the second will be to dispatch containers with building materials.

 

By: Zanneel Williams

 

Recent Articles

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Cabinet notes award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts 

Oct 06, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 6, 2017) Cabinet at its Sub-Committee on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 noted the award of 20 multi-million-dollar contracts by the procurement entities and the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB). Contract details Agency awarded to Amount $...
Read More
11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken islands, 83 nationals to return home

11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken...

Oct 06, 2017

Linden Utility Company board installed

Linden Utility Company board installed

Oct 06, 2017

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

WGPAD hails Green State Strategy

Oct 06, 2017

Water management and solid waste issues slated for CWWA forum

Water management and solid waste issues slated...

Oct 06, 2017

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Guyana developing Sports Tourism potential

Oct 06, 2017

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit to enhance service

New Amsterdam Hospital to get new maternal unit...

Oct 06, 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for Internet Week 2017

International Experts to gather in Guyana for...

Oct 06, 2017

Cabinet approves establishment of Telecommunications Agency

Cabinet approves establishment of...

Oct 06, 2017

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

$118M prison boat to sail by November month end

Oct 06, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,033,865 hits