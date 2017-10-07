11 containers dispatched to hurricane-stricken islands, 83 nationals to return home

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 06, 2017

Approximately eighty-three Guyanese nationals who reside in the Caribbean and have been affected by the recent hurricanes will soon return home.

At a post-cabinet press briefing, the media were informed that local airline, Jags Aviation Incorporated, Roraima Airways, Fly Jamaica Airways, Air Services Limited, Hopkinson Mining Aviation have all donated their services to aid in the transportation of affected persons, free of cost.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon said upon their return to Guyana, persons will be residing with their relatives. For those who have not yet identified their family members in Guyana, the Ministry of Citizenship has been working to locate their relatives. If this should prove unsuccessful, the returnees will be housed at the Hugo Chavez Rehabilitation Centre, or at locations provided by the Guyana Relief Council.

It was also reported that a total of 11 containers have been dispatched to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency (CDEMA), who will distribute as they see fit. The project to aid the countries is twofold. The first phase will be to ship containers with food supplies, while the second will be to dispatch containers with building materials.

By: Zanneel Williams