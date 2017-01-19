Gov’t continues to uphold transparency and accountability in Gov’t agencies

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Cabinet has approved the request of the Minister and Ministry of Finance to submit lay the National Assembly the Government’s Concession Loan Agreements that were signed on the January 09, 2017 between the Government of Guyana and the Exim Bank of China for the financing of East Coast of Demerara road improvement project.

This was stated by Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman at Post Cabinet press briefing today held at the Ministry of the Presidency. Minister Trotman said that the submission of the agreements to the National Assembly is a legal requirement in accordance of Section 36 of the ExternalRroads Act Chapter 7408 of the Laws of Guyana.

The loan for this project is the sum of $US46, 995,941 and will be utilised to implement the corridor and to complete the widening and improvement of the East Coast of Demerara Public Road from Better Hope to Belfield Village in accordance with a contract concluded between the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the China Railways First Group Company on December 30, 2014.

This improvement project will link numerous highly populated villages to Georgetown, while some of the immediate benefits to be accrued from this road project intervention include reduced travel time, traffic congestion, vehicular maintenance and accidents. The project is also expected to enhance local and inter-regional trade which sees a significant part of Guyana’s economic activities relying on this thoroughfare.

Meanwhile, the Government of Guyana continues to be committed to transparency and accountability in all government agencies and institutions. Minister Trotman stated that, cabinet has accepted and approved the request of the Minister of Finance to lay in the National Assembly the following long and overdue annual reports.

The Kwakwani Utilities Incorporated -2005-2012,

Linden Electricity Company Incorporated -2005-2012,

Linden Mining Enterprise Limited -2005-2013

Madhia Power and Light Company- 2010-2011

Mathew’s Ridge Power and Light Company- 2011-2013

Port Kaituma Power and Light- 2010-2012

Guyana National Printers- 2005-2014

Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC)- 2005-2014

Guyana Oil Company-(GUYOIL) 2005-2015

National Communications Network- (NCN) 2005-2014

Minister Trotman stated that it is expected that these entities will provide up to date reports of their activities as required by law. The Minister further stated that Cabinet has received 2015 annual reports from the Guyana Geology Mines Commission (GGMC), the Guyana Gold Board (GGB) and the Dependence Pension Fund (DPF) and has approved request from the Ministry of Finance for these reports to be laid in the National Assembly.

By Gabreila Patram