130 graduate Carnegie School of Economics

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, November 10, 2017

One hundred and thirty students last evening graduated from the Carnegie School of Economics and the Craft Production and Design Division at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. The 87th ceremony for the institution was held under the theme “Aim for high quality, strive for perfection.”

Students of the institution graduated from various subject areas including, garment construction, general cosmetology, interior design, commercial food preparation, catering and hospitality and visual arts.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection Keith Scott delivering the feature address reminded the students of the significant role they play in the development of the country. “Your contribution to the national economy can be enormous as it can fuel the economic development of our country and Guyana’s development so therefore this is synonymous with your development.”

According to Minister Scott, as graduates of Carnegie, the students have inherited a tradition of excellence. “I ask you to recognise what you have inherited, recognise that you have done well in being able to uphold that very tradition and I want you to make sure that your children who shall have come after you, they also must understand that the Carnegie School of Economics is as good as any other school in this country” Minister Scott said.

Principal of the institution Penelope Harris told the students that graduating signals a new dimension in their life, as the quality of their lives will be enhanced by the life skills that they learnt at the institution.

“Go forward and continue to make us proud. Today we will call you graduates. We call you graduates because you have defied the odds,” Harris urged the students.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) caught up with some of the graduates who all seemed relieved and excited to have achieved their goal.

Graduating with a distinction in catering and hospitality is Sarah Henry. Sharing her experience with DPI, she said: “it is an accomplishment because two years at Carnegie, it is a lot of work and dedication, a lot of focus so it was very rewarding and it is a happy day for everybody.”

Esther Rampersaud, a future designer, graduated from the garment construction course and was visibly overjoyed after receiving her certificate. The young lady explained that “it is wonderful, it is exciting, it gives you a brand-new beginning and I feel very proud to graduate today.”

Matthew Moonsammy one of the few males who attended the institution graduated from the catering and hospitality said that he was in for a “shock” after the first week at Carnegie. However, he noted hard work pays off, “it feels good, it was a challenging I must say, Carnegie is a catering and hospitality institution so it is more than just the book work, there was a lot of practical stuff so I feel great.”

Mickita Halley successfully completed the general cosmetology course which she said was very a challenging venture. Nevertheless, the young lady stated that “it is a relief after the one year of constant studying and the hard grind, for me it is a privilege and I feel happy that I got to graduate and to know that I was in the youngest in the class and I got a distinction, it was really surprising to me.”

The school, which was established by Scotsman, Andrew Carnegie, in 1933 as the Carnegie Trade School for Women was funded by the Carnegie Board of Trustees until the Government of Guyana assumed full responsibility for it in 1973. The school also offers certificate and diploma programmes that are accredited by the Ministry of Education, and are open to both male and female students, including early school leavers.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite