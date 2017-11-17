Latest update November 18th, 2017 12:18 AM

13th Chinese Medical Brigade donates $55M in drugs, medical equipment

Nov 17, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, November 17, 2017

The 13th Chinese Medical Brigade to Guyana did their part in giving back to Guyana’s Public Health Sector. On Friday, November 17, 2017 the brigade handed over more than $55M worth of drugs, medical equipment and supplies to the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.

Some of the medical equipment which was handed over.

Minister Lawrence said that Guyana’s appreciation to the People’s Republic of China is Beyond measure adding that this kind gesture will go a long way in supporting health service delivery in Guyana.

“As we continue to collaborate with you we have been able to remove many of the gaps that persisted over some time so your timely donation is of great importance for the maternity section, for help in boosting the patient care service in this critical sector.” Minister Lawrence explained.

The handed of items will be distributed between two health care facilities namely the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the Linden Hospital Complex with the larger portion of approximately $45M in items going to the GPHC.

Items handed over include patient monitors, anesthesia Machine, Electrocardiograph, microscopes, catheters, nebulizers, surgical equipment among a long list of other important equipment.

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence receives the certificate representing the handover of equipment from the Economic and Commercial Counselor of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

The items were donated by the Natonal Commission of Health and Family Planning of the People’s Republic of China along with the Jiangsu Provincial Commission

As customary, each Chinese medical brigade donates much needed, state of the art medical equipment to these two health facilities to maximise the overall delivery of public health care. These contributions complement the work of the medical brigade in Guyana.

Local Public Health officials remarked that the presence of the Chinese medical team in Guyana has contributed to development of a healthy population, with thousands of Guyanese benefitting from expertise and service.

“Guyana and China have a solid history of collaboration for the provision of improved healthcare services to Guyanese. To date, this collaboration has seen 13 medical brigades visiting these shores since 1993.” The Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier (ret’d) George Lewis, MSS of the GPHC noted.

Just recently in March, the 12th Chinese Medical Brigade donated $22M in medical equipment and supplies.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

