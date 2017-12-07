Latest update December 6th, 2017 9:55 PM

$148M for Small Business Bureau in 2018.

Dec 06, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, December 6, 2017.

In 2018, the Small Business Bureau (SBB) intends to implement a programme, where it will register companies that meet certain criteria with regard to standards and quality. These companies would form a list of companies that the Bureau can recommend to larger companies looking to sub-contract or contract Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SME.)

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin.

This was announced by Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin during his budget presentation to the National Assembly. Minister Gaskin noted that over the years, the SBB has demonstrated the capacity to manage business development programmes successfully.

He also disclosed that advertisements will be placed at the Bureau on behalf of these companies to promote them to larger enterprises.

“These larger enterprises can contact the Bureau whenever a business opportunity arises, and the Bureau would then recommend the qualified companies in this sector of activity. If successful this can be a great program to promote the small businesses of Guyana,” Minister Gaskin explained.

Additionally, $100M has been allocated towards the establishment of the Small Business Development Fund. This will serve as a revolving loan fund to address the needs of businesses that cannot meet the requirements of the traditional banking system.

Minister Gaskin said that the effective revolving nature of the fund will limit the erosion of its capital. This he said will be achieved through careful screening of applicants prior to referral to the programme; frequent review of the performance of the revolving fund; favourable interest rates; and shorter repayment periods (not more than 1 year) to allow for timely revolving of funds.

 

By: Gabreila Patram.

 

