16 Days of Activism to eradicate gender-based violence launched

DPI Guyana, Friday, November 24, 2017

The campaign for the elimination of violence against women is a social, political and civic duty for all, so says Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally. The Minister was at the time addressing the launch of the 16 Days of Activism, on Friday, at the Albion Sports Complex, Corentyne Berbice.

“There have been too many brutal acts of violence against women and girls,” Minister Ally said, noting that, “While some of these cases have captured national headlines, too often the victims are left to suffer in silence and anonymity.”

Minister Ally underscored that “Together, we can and will make the progress needed to eliminate this scourge on our society.” She acknowledged that by not confronting the issues of gender discrimination, other efforts to resolve the economic, political, and governance issues will not be viable.

“If we do not address gender inequalities and discrimination against women it will become almost impossible to accomplish Goal 5 of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), on achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls thus, impeding the development of our nation,” she stated.

The Government of Guyana, along with its local and international partners, has been implementing crucial mechanisms through the establishment of the Sexual Offences Court and the recent adoption of the Model Guidelines for Sexual Offences in the Caribbean. These will further facilitate the implementation of international conventions Guyana has ratified, in order for our domestic laws and plan of action to effectively tackle sexual and domestic violence.

Minister Ally noted that these model guidelines form part of a comprehensive approach to improve the management of sexual offence cases and the treatment of witnesses and survivors of sexual offences.

Also calling for society to speak out was Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

“Guyana has laws and we must demand strict enforcement of same against perpetrators of violence against girl and women. But this is not a problem that can be successfully solved by governmental agencies authorities alone. It requires a collective effort by all stakeholder”, Nagamootoo emphasised.

She too called on religious leaders and social workers to lend themselves to providing professional assistance, and moral and spiritual comfort to those suffering from violence.

In recognition of the ‘16 Days of Activism’, which officially begins tomorrow (November 25) and ends, appropriately on international Human Rights Day (December 10), the Ministry of Social Protection in collaboration with its partners, will host several activities to raise public awareness and mobilise stakeholders throughout Guyana.

The activities will be held under the theme, ‘Leave no one behind, let’s collaborate to eradicate gender-based violence.’

By: Synieka Thorne

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/