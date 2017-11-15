Latest update November 15th, 2017 7:02 PM

16 Graduate as offshore chefs

Nov 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, November 15, 2017

El Dorado Offshore (EDO) Guyana Incorporated joined with the Carnegie School of Home Economics to host a workshop introducing chefs to offshore catering.

“The training course is the first, but will certainly not be the last” Kerri Gravesande, EDO, Country Manager said, noting that there are plans to incorporate the offshore introduction course into the Carnegie School of Home Economics’ curriculum.

The chefs that with EDO’s Catering Manager and Chief Chef, Calvin Chin-Sue.

The workshop which began Monday 13 November and concluded today saw some 16 Carnegie graduates being awarded certificates for the introductory programme. Gravesande explained that with the expected arrival of several energy companies to Guyana’s shores, there will be an increased demand for catering and accommodation services, hence the company’s desire to equip Guyanese with the requisite skills.

The programme included international food hygiene standards and regulations, operational procedure for offshore catering, safety standards; Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and tips in hospitality service.

EDO’s Catering Manager and Chief Chef, Calvin Chin-Sue, who has been in the offshore catering field for over 20 years said he was pleased to have been able to train the students, and hopes to facilitate more sessions soon.

Graham Gustave, of Gustave’s catering and 1998 Carnegie graduate, encouraged others to come onboard despite the programme being initially testing. According to Chenae Reece, the training was a great experience and for Collis Battson, the decision to participate was in an effort to gain more experience and further his career.

EDO which is one of the local suppliers for ExxonMobil’s offshore operations has been providing job opportunities for some 30 Guyanese to work on the Stenna Carron Drill ship.  The organisation has collaborated with several agencies this year, to provide training and enhanced skills, as part of its capacity building drive for Guyanese to play a pivotal role in the new oil and gas sector

 

By: Zanneel Williams

Chenae Reece.

Kerri Gravesande, EDO, Country Manager.

 

Graham Gostave.

 

 

-for more photographs go to dpi flickr

 

