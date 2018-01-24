Latest update January 24th, 2018 7:19 PM

162 graduate from BNTF training programme

Jan 24, 2018 Government, Ministry of Finance, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, January 24, 2018

One hundred and sixty-two persons today graduated from three different skills training exercises facilitated by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) under the auspices of the Ministry of Finance.

The training sessions on Early Childhood Development training, Information Technology and Music Production Trainings were spearheaded by three key stakeholders, the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), the National Music School and the Office of Youth Empowerment within the Department of Culture, Youth and Sport.

Hon. Winston Jordan, Minister of Finance addressing the graduates at the BNTF skills training graduation.

In the feature address, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordon commended the graduates and the facilitators of the programmes for successfully completing the training exercises.  “This first step, important as it is, is not a guarantee that overnight your life will change or improve. You have to be willing to stay the course in spite of the obstacles that will be placed before you, and continue to equip yourself with new and more advanced skills,” Minister Jordan said.

He reminded those gathered, of the government’s commitment to finding solutions to reduce unemployment in the country and assured that the government will continue to create opportunities for training programmes, to further equip persons with the necessary skills.

Also commending the graduates was Advisor on Youth

Advisor on Youth Empowerment, Aubrey Norton addressing the graduates at the BNTF skills training graduation.

Empowerment, Aubrey Norton who noted “It is always a pleasure to be participating in the graduation of young people. If our young people are doing well, then our society tends to do well also”.

Norton urged them to remain focused and to cultivate habits as they move forward. “The entire Youth programme is aimed at providing education that will allow you to obtain employment or to develop small businesses.”

A total of three IT skills training exercises were conducted in Victoria, Christiansburg and Mibicuri, while six Early Childhood Development training exercises were done in Dartmouth, Suddie, Anna Catherina, Ithaca, and Linden. One training programme in Music Production was completed at the National School of Music.

Also attending the graduation was Minister within the Ministry of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, BIT Board of Directors, Clinton Williams, and Administrator for National Music School, to name a few.

Some of the BNTF Skills Training graduates at the National Culture Centre.

One of the Music Production Skills Training graduate collects his certificate from facilitator, Burchmore Simon.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

