Government and miners to partner in skills training programme

GINA Guyana, Thursday, April 06, 2017

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs is collaborating with miners within Baramita, Region One, to provide technical training for young people in the village.

During an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), Vice President and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, noted that approximately 20 small, medium and large scale miners operate in the area who needs skilled persons to provide services.

“What was noted that there are a lot of skills that can be taught, skills including mechanics, heavy duty operations, catering, analysis and knowledge of soil types and other areas that go with mining,” the minister said.

Minister Allicock and a team of officials recently visited the area and interacted with the miners to see how they can collaborate to provide skills training and help develop the community.

“The idea will continue to attract discussions,” Minister Allicock added, explaining that once the discussion is finalised and the programme begins to roll-out, the ministry will provide a monthly stipend for the youth.

“This is the direction we are looking to go. When they complete the programme, they can decide if they want to stay in the mines or further their area of study,” Minister Allicock noted.

The programme will complement the government’s Hinterland Employment and Youth Service (HEYS) programme being rolled out in the community.

Baramita is plagued with many social issues including alcoholism, sexual and domestic abuse and suicide. When the government took office, it immediately engaged the community and sought to implement a number of programmes targeting the youths.

This programme is one many being planned that aim to prepare the youths for the world of work.

Baramita is the largest Indigenous settlement in Guyana and the biggest Carib Village in the Caribbean with a population of over 3000, most of whom are young people. The community’s main economic activity is mining.

By: Synieka Thorne