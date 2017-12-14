1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

DPI Guyana, Thursday, 14 December 2017

A total of 1,680 persons are expected to be trained under the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme in 2018. This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, on Thursday during the deliberation of the 2018 budget estimates.

Under the Labour Administration programme of the Ministry of Social Protection Current Expenditure, the sum of $331.924M was allocated for subsidies and contributions to local organisations. Of the total amount, $294.924M will be given to the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister Scott explained that the increased sum will cater for the increase in the number of persons that are expected to be trained under the programme in 2018.

Courses offered under the BIT programme includes, auto mechanics, welding and fabrication, catering and cake decoration, information technology and office procedure, personal computer repairs, heavy-duty equipment operation, care for the elderly, catering and commercial food preparation, and other life skills.

