Latest update December 14th, 2017 10:32 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

Dec 14, 2017 Legislative, News, Parliament

DPI Guyana, Thursday, 14 December 2017

A total of 1,680 persons are expected to be trained under the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) programme in 2018. This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, on Thursday during the deliberation of the 2018 budget estimates.

Minister Keith Scott reviewing documents with this colleagues during the 2018 budget estimates presentations in the Parliament

Under the Labour Administration programme of the Ministry of Social Protection Current Expenditure, the sum of $331.924M was allocated for subsidies and contributions to local organisations. Of the total amount, $294.924M will be given to the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister Scott explained that the increased sum will cater for the increase in the number of persons that are expected to be trained under the programme in 2018.

Courses offered under the BIT programme includes, auto mechanics, welding and fabrication, catering and cake decoration, information technology and office procedure, personal computer repairs, heavy-duty equipment operation, care for the elderly, catering and commercial food preparation, and other life skills.

By: Synieka Thorne

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

 

Recent Articles

More than $18B approved for Ministry of Public Security

More than $18B approved for Ministry of Public Security

Dec 14, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 14, 2017 The committee of supplies of the National Assembly today, approved in excess of $18B to fund capital and current expenditure for the Ministry of Public Security and its related agencies in 2018. Under its capital projects, more than $3B will be expended...
Read More
Social Protection budget approved

Social Protection budget approved

Dec 14, 2017

New Amsterdam Technical Institute graduates 103

New Amsterdam Technical Institute graduates 103

Dec 14, 2017

$4.696B approved for Ministry of Public Telecommunications

$4.696B approved for Ministry of Public...

Dec 14, 2017

First Lady agrees to be patron of women adventurers’ Essequibo River expedition  

First Lady agrees to be patron of women...

Dec 14, 2017

Decent Work Country Programme to be launched tomorrow

Decent Work Country Programme to be launched...

Dec 14, 2017

1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

1,680 persons to be trained under BIT in 2018

Dec 14, 2017

Govt MP slams misleading Stabroek News editorial

Govt MP slams misleading Stabroek News editorial

Dec 14, 2017

President reiterates commitment to teachers’ development

President reiterates commitment to teachers’...

Dec 14, 2017

Minister Greenidge further clarifies signing bonus for media 

Minister Greenidge further clarifies signing...

Dec 14, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,265,889 hits