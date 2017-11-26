Latest update November 26th, 2017 7:09 PM

17th Rupununi Expo launched – Residents urged to adapt ‘green agenda’

Residents of Region Nine were charged, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock, to adapt the ‘green economy’ approach to ensure environmental sustainability and economic development.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock during his address.

“Guyana is going green. Renewable energy will power our industries, both production and service. The environment must be protected at all cost. It is in this context that we must move the economy of Region Nine forward. It is the only way in which we can achieve the realisation of the good life for all in the Region.”

Minister Allicock was at the time addressing participants at the launch of the 17th annual Rupununi Exposition on Saturday. The event, which is being hosted at the St Ignatius Benab, Lethem, under the theme ‘Partnering and promoting for a sustainable green economy,’ affords Rupununi businesses and local producers the opportunity to promote their products and services.

While reflecting on the economic achievements of the region, Minister Allicock noted that former big industries balata, tobacco are on the back burner and cattle has been scaled down significantly, as new sectors develop.

“Today perhaps ecotourism could be considered the emerging economic sector. Cattle is slowly being repositioned and rice is also emerging as an agricultural crop. In the non-traditional sector, as a Region, Rupununi Essence – a personal care commodity was developed and placed on the market. The first outing was a resounding success…Persons are in training and the mechanisation required to achieve qualitative standards and reliable production is being attended to.” Minister Allicock explained.

He said that the expo should be used as a means of promoting locally grown food, especially from the main indigenous food, cassava.

Rupununi Chambers and Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President, Allison Camacho receiving a cheque from Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock.

“How much longer are we to look to other primary products when the ever-faithful cassava has been our mainstay from time immemorial? What about cassava flour and other traditional products? What about family farms producing manageable quantities and what of negotiating for a market which allows for centralised sales? Are we keen on improving the health value of our food intake?  If we are, why are we not yet pushing cassava flour? Have we given thought to taking our alcoholic beverages to the next level? We have only to engage the right technologically savvy people on the question of preservatives for the increased shelf life of these products.  Quality and reliability of supply of a standardised product although a challenge, can be achieved.” Minister Allicock said.

The minister opined that the expo should be used to build partnerships that will see the “Rupununi being transformed into an economic zone which” is focused on “the marketing, promotion and sale of the region’s goods and services in a continuous and sustainably managed manner.”

He acknowledged that due to dearth of markets and the absence of technological support the region has been challenged. However Minister Allicock noted that these hurdles are being overcome with training, making the internet superhighway accessible so persons can conduct independent research and web marketing effectively. The radio he mentioned is another major development that allows for local advertising and promotion.

Minister Allicock also handed over a cheque of $1M to the Rupununi Chambers and Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to support its endeavours. Allison Camacho of the RCCI spoke of the necessity for partnerships in promoting the green economy approach and in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams and Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix were also at the event.

Patrons were treated to indigenous dances and songs and comedy. The event continues today with football and volleyball competitions and the crowing of the Miss Rupununi Queen.

some of the products display.

Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock visiting the Ministry of Agriculture booth.

 

The Rupununi Rockers during their performance.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams and Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix and Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Sydney Allicock at the event.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

 

 

