18 community grounds slated to benefit from “light it up” campaign

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Sunday, June 11, 2017

Eighteen (18) community grounds across the country will soon be bright at nights as they are slated to upgraded through the National Sports Commission (NSC) “Light It Up” campaign.

One of the main aims of the campaign is to ensure that community grounds can facilitate athletes who train at nights. This was disclosed by the Director of Sport Christopher Jones during an interview with the Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA).

Director Jones said that the NSC is awaiting approval from the National Tender board to identify a company to procure the lights. “We are hopeful that those lights could be in the country in the month of July and by the end of July, month end we should start the distribution of those lights to the various grounds across the country” Jones explained.

The procurement of the lights Jones pointed out cost a mere $4,6M adding that “I must let you know that every region has at least one ground that will be covered” under the campaign. Some of the communities to benefit include East Ruimveldt Region Four, Christiansburg Region 10, Calcutta Region Five Mabaruma Region One and Mahdia Region Eight.

Jones said that the NSC is pushing to make the “Light It Up” campaign a continuous project until all community grounds are equipped with lights. “What we have done for the 2018 budget we have made a further request to continue this project so we will see the continuation of the light it up campaign in 2018 as well” Jones stated.

The effort by the NSC to have lights on every community ground across the country is part of a broader effort to enhance and develop sports in Guyana. The campaign compliments the ground enhancement project which seeks to develop community grounds across the country.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite