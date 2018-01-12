Latest update January 12th, 2018 8:24 PM

$1B in infrastructure development for Peter’s Hall, Providence and Cummings Lodge

Jan 12, 2018 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, January 12, 2018

Peter’s Hall and Providence on the East Bank Demerara (ECD) and Cummings Lodge in Greater Georgetown are earmarked for the delivery of $1B in general infrastructure works. These works include construction of roads, drainage, culverts, pipe networks, land preparation and the installation of electrical distribution networks.

An overhead of the infrastructural works, including land preparation that has commenced at Perseverance, Phase III, East Bank Demerara

The works which are to be executed by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) are in keeping with the Government’s vision of developing “livable” housing schemes, Director of Projects at the Authority, Omar Narine told the Department of Public Information (DPI.) He explained that the land preparation for Peter’s Hall and Providence has been completed.

Meanwhile, the development of two lots at the Perseverance Phase III housing scheme, which began in 2017, is expected to be completed this year. Other surrounding areas are 80 percent completed.

Narine explained that ongoing projects at Recht Door Zee, West Coast Demerara (WCD) are 20 percent completed, while work at Amelia’s Ward, Phase III, Linden is at 15 percent. Preliminary operations were conducted in these areas including land preparation, construction of roads, drainage, and culverts, he added.

In 2017, infrastructural development works were completed in Section B and D Non Pariel (ECD), Farm Phase II East Bank Demerara (EBD), and Zeelugt Phase III East Bank Essequibo (EBB.).

By: Delicia Haynes

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI's Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

