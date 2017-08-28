20 Families benefit from school supplies

(Georgetown, August 28, 2017) – With the start of the new school year approaching, and the evident need for school supplies; the Schools Welfare Department in Region 3 today presented 20 students with book bags and school supplies. This initiative came about after following Truancy Campaigns conducted in the Region through which it was found that student attendance was affected by a number of issues including financial.

According to Devendra Persaud – Education Officer, the Department was able to spearhead this initiative with the support of Republic Bank, Triple ‘A’ Supermarket, June Charles and Family, and Andrew Singh.

He emphasized that today’s distribution is just the first phase as the Education Department is anticipating the arrival of an additional 1000 bags before school reopens. In this regard, he urged the parents to ensure their children attend school regularly and punctually so that they can benefit from a quality education.

Mr. Persaud underscored that today’s presentation is a part of the Department of Education’s commitment to ensuring that school-aged children in the region receive the basic school needs hence the existence of the school feeding program, provision of text and exercise books and transportation.

Meanwhile, Azharuddin Zahaur – Senior Schools Welfare Officer in his remarks related to the parents the laws of Guyana state that every school-aged child must attend school. He explained that it is the School’s Welfare Department to ensure the laws are adhered to. Failure to do this can result in the parents being taken before the Court.

Zahaur emphasized the importance of a child’s school attendance. He highlighted that this should not only be the responsibility of the Welfare Department but all Guyanese. He indicated that good attendance is the first step to achieving good grades throughout their school days.

(By Tekia Hanover)