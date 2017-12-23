200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party for children.

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Lawns of the Prime Minister’s Residence came alive this afternoon as the Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and their family hosted a Christmas Party for more than 200 children.

The event saw performances by the Caribbean Hotshots band, the Happy Feet dancers and The Police Force steel band among others. The children were also treated to gifts delivered by Santa Claus.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in his welcome to the children and their parents to the activity noted that the Residence of the Prime Minister is a place where all are welcome.

By: Natasha Smith

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/