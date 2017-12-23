Latest update December 23rd, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party for children.

Dec 23, 2017 Government, News, Office of the Prime Minister

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, December 23, 2017

The Lawns of the Prime Minister’s Residence came alive this afternoon as the Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo and their family hosted a Christmas Party for more than 200 children.

The event saw performances by the Caribbean Hotshots band, the Happy Feet dancers and The Police Force steel band among others. The children were also treated to gifts delivered by Santa Claus.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo in his welcome to the children and their parents to the activity noted that the Residence of the Prime Minister is a place where all are welcome.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

 

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

 

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

 

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

 

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

Some scenes from the Children’s Party.

 

By: Natasha Smith

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

GuySuCo graduates first batch of re-skilled employees

GuySuCo graduates first batch of re-skilled employees

Dec 23, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, December 23, 2017 Forty employees of Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) graduated from a five-day training course in Catering and Sewing. The training course, conducted by the Ruimveldt Life Improvement Centre, will equip workers from the Enmore Sugar Estate with the...
Read More
Parika/Goshen road among major projects for Region Three in 2018

Parika/Goshen road among major projects for...

Dec 23, 2017

200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party for children.

200 feted at Mrs. Nagamootoo’s Christmas party...

Dec 23, 2017

Bagotville Bridge recommissioned

Bagotville Bridge recommissioned

Dec 23, 2017

President Granger releases eight students from NOC, pardons five women from NA Prison

President Granger releases eight students from...

Dec 22, 2017

Brazil expresses interest in Guyana’s petroleum sector

Brazil expresses interest in Guyana’s petroleum...

Dec 22, 2017

Shulinab residents pledge their support to the government

Shulinab residents pledge their support to the...

Dec 22, 2017

New generators for Anna Regina, Bartica early next year

New generators for Anna Regina, Bartica early...

Dec 22, 2017

Waste Management – a main focus for new Linden Mayoral Elect

Waste Management – a main focus for new...

Dec 22, 2017

GUYOIL spreads Christmas cheer to 55 lucky customers

GUYOIL spreads Christmas cheer to 55 lucky...

Dec 22, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,288,714 hits