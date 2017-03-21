2000 cartons of Tuna refused entry into Guyana

Latest update March 21st, 2017 5:49 PM

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, March, 21, 2017

The Government   Analyst- Food   and   Drug  Department  (GA-FDD)   is advising  consumers and  the  General    Public   that   the   Department  in  collaboration    with   the   Customs  and  Trade Administration,  had refused  entry  of 2000  cartons,  48 X 170 grams   of Tuna imported   from  China  that  are labelled   “BUIWICK”  instead   of “BRUNSWICK”.

The exact address of the manufacturer   in the country of origin is not stated.

According to the GA-FDD the action of the department   was prompted by an Inspector’s   report   on samples taken from a container   on March 9, 2017. Consumers  are therefore  being  advised  to always  take  a second  look  at  labels/  brands   and  to  ensure  the  country   of  origin   and  the  exact  name  and address of manufacturers  are stated  on the  label.

The GA-FDD serves as a regulatory body, ensuring that consumable goods (drugs, food and beverages) meet international standards and requirements, and are healthy for human consumption. The department also ensures that when these items are imported they are screened, meeting local standards before being released to the market for sale.

The Department   has since written   to the  Commissioner   of Customs  to  suspend  the  processing of  documents  of a  known  third   party  agent  out  of the  United   States that  knowingly and deliberately   facilitates   the  importation   of products   into  Guyana    that   are substandard    and/   or are with   inadequate   labels.

The department explained to Government Information Agency (GINA) that according to the Laws of Guyana, Food and   Drug Act chapter 34:03 part (2) section (6), this label is prohibited    because it is   false, misleading,   and   deceptive.  In  addition,  the  product’s   label  was found  to  be inadequate   according  to the  Food  and Drug Regulation   of 1977,  Regulation   18 part (2) (a)  clause (3)  –  Labels.

This  company , the department explained  would   have  on many  occasions   exported   items of  food  to  Guyana  in the  absence  of  documentation      (Free  Sale Certificate)   in  the  prescribed Form from  the  country   of Origin    and this   is  a  breach  of the  Food and  Drug  Act  chapter  34:03 Section 32 (11).

The  department    will   notify   the  regulatory   agency  of  the  People’s  Republic   of  China  on  their findings   and action,   because  official   documentation   with  attestation  was used to  facilitate  the shipment   of falsely  labeled Tuna  to Guyana.

The department   will also be notifying   Environmental    Officers and Public Health Officers in the respective   regions   and   municipalities     on their   findings   and action. Consumers   are asked to notify  the   Department   or  any   Environmental     Health  Officer  and  /  or  Public  Health   Officer  / Inspector  of products  that  they  suspect have misleading   or inadequate    labels.

By: Gabreila Patram

