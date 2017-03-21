2000 cartons of Tuna refused entry into Guyana

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, March, 21, 2017

The Government Analyst- Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is advising consumers and the General Public that the Department in collaboration with the Customs and Trade Administration, had refused entry of 2000 cartons, 48 X 170 grams of Tuna imported from China that are labelled “BUIWICK” instead of “BRUNSWICK”.

The exact address of the manufacturer in the country of origin is not stated.

According to the GA-FDD the action of the department was prompted by an Inspector’s report on samples taken from a container on March 9, 2017. Consumers are therefore being advised to always take a second look at labels/ brands and to ensure the country of origin and the exact name and address of manufacturers are stated on the label.

The GA-FDD serves as a regulatory body, ensuring that consumable goods (drugs, food and beverages) meet international standards and requirements, and are healthy for human consumption. The department also ensures that when these items are imported they are screened, meeting local standards before being released to the market for sale.

The Department has since written to the Commissioner of Customs to suspend the processing of documents of a known third party agent out of the United States that knowingly and deliberately facilitates the importation of products into Guyana that are substandard and/ or are with inadequate labels.

The department explained to Government Information Agency (GINA) that according to the Laws of Guyana, Food and Drug Act chapter 34:03 part (2) section (6), this label is prohibited because it is false, misleading, and deceptive. In addition, the product’s label was found to be inadequate according to the Food and Drug Regulation of 1977, Regulation 18 part (2) (a) clause (3) – Labels.

This company , the department explained would have on many occasions exported items of food to Guyana in the absence of documentation (Free Sale Certificate) in the prescribed Form from the country of Origin and this is a breach of the Food and Drug Act chapter 34:03 Section 32 (11).

The department will notify the regulatory agency of the People’s Republic of China on their findings and action, because official documentation with attestation was used to facilitate the shipment of falsely labeled Tuna to Guyana.

The department will also be notifying Environmental Officers and Public Health Officers in the respective regions and municipalities on their findings and action. Consumers are asked to notify the Department or any Environmental Health Officer and / or Public Health Officer / Inspector of products that they suspect have misleading or inadequate labels.

By: Gabreila Patram