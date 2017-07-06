2017 Junior Caribbean Squash Championship Tournament Opens in Guyana

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, July 5, 2017

The opening ceremony of the 2017 Junior Squash Championship Tournament was held today at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street, Georgetown. The tournament which runs from July 01 to July 08, 2017 will see participating countries Barbados, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and Trinidad and Tobago vying for the 2017 title, while host country Guyana is set aim for its 13th straight team title.

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony was Minister of Public Telecommunications, Catherine Hughes who told the participants that that even though competition is fierce in our Caribbean region, sports tend to make more friends than rivals. She said that for a number of reasons, the Caribbean spirit tones down the rivalry and the players play more for glory and bragging rights.

The Minister reminded the players that participation in sports builds good character. She noted whether it is a game as physical as Squash, or the total brain-game of Chess. “No matter the muscles you use, playing the game has the same effect, and I applaud all of you for the intensity you bring to your sport,” Minister Hughes said.

Director of Sports, Christopher Jones in brief remarks said that sports play an integral role in the development of young people across Guyana. He noted that the National Sports Commission (NSC) through the Government of Guyana remains committed to the development of youth and sport in Guyana.

Jones explained that the NSC have partnered with the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) to ensure that the tournament is successful. He reaffirmed the NSC’s and the government’s commitment to the GSA’s endeavors.

President of the GSA, Robin Low said that sports is a positive forum for young people. He noted that the game of Squash has a long history and is now played by over 20 million people. He encouraged all the participants to show dedication, form new friendships and have fun throughout the tournament.

This year’s tournament sees several big sponsors on board, they were all pleased to be promoting the tournament. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Digicel, Gregory Dean said that company is happy to be involved in the tournament. Banks DIH Representative, Public Relations Officer, Troy Peters applauded the work of the GSA and extended congratulations to the players who would have already won in the tournament. ExxonMobil Representative Rod Henson and ANSA McAl Representative Sean Able both expressed their commitment to the sport and encouraged the players to dedicate themselves and enjoy the tournament.

By: Gabriela Patram