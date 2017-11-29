2018 Elderly Care plan to improve quality of life for seniors

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 28, 2017

The government will be moving forward with the development of the country’s first-ever strategic plan for Elderly Care in 2018.

The strategy aims to formulate related interventions to be undertaken in the medium term towards improving the quality of life for the elderly in Guyana.

During the 2018 budget presentation, on Monday, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said one of the areas his administration is particularly focussed on is the delivery of quality care to those residing in senior care-homes.

It was revealed that the minimum standards for elderly residential care facilities were completed and enacted, this year. Of the 20 facilities in Guyana, eight were evaluated while an additional two will be assessed before year-end. Minister Jordan disclosed that drafting of crucial legislation to empower authorities to issue official licenses and to enforce the standards in the care-homes will commence in 2018.

In his report, the Finance Minister highlighted that the Palms Geriatric Home has been allocated $50 million for building repairs and the purchase of a wheelchair accessible bus.

Additionally, it was announced that the Ministry of Public Telecommunications will assist in piloting a mobile money programme for electronic payment of old age pension. This aims to eliminate the need for the elderly queue at post offices.

