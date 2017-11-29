Latest update November 28th, 2017 8:48 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

2018 Elderly Care plan to improve quality of life for seniors

Nov 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 28, 2017

The government will be moving forward with the development of the country’s first-ever strategic plan for Elderly Care in 2018.

The strategy aims to formulate related interventions to be undertaken in the medium term towards improving the quality of life for the elderly in Guyana.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan.

During the 2018 budget presentation, on Monday, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan said one of the areas his administration is particularly focussed on is the delivery of quality care to those residing in senior care-homes.

It was revealed that the minimum standards for elderly residential care facilities were completed and enacted, this year. Of the 20 facilities in Guyana, eight were evaluated while an additional two will be assessed before year-end. Minister Jordan disclosed that drafting of crucial legislation to empower authorities to issue official licenses and to enforce the standards in the care-homes will commence in 2018.

In his report, the Finance Minister highlighted that the Palms Geriatric Home has been allocated $50 million for building repairs and the purchase of a wheelchair accessible bus.

Additionally, it was announced that the Ministry of Public Telecommunications will assist in piloting a mobile money programme for electronic payment of old age pension. This aims to eliminate the need for the elderly queue at post offices.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Legal aid programme to work in defense of minor offenders to be piloted in 2018

Legal aid programme to work in defense of minor offenders to be...

Nov 28, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, November 28, 2017 As part of the Government ‘s efforts to streamline a Budget that is more child-focused and youth-friendly, a legal aid programme will be piloted in 2018 and is expected to work on the defense of minor, non-violent offenders, who are on pre-trial detention....
Read More
$41.9B for improvement of Education Sector

$41.9B for improvement of Education Sector

Nov 28, 2017

2018 Elderly Care plan to improve quality of life for seniors

2018 Elderly Care plan to improve quality of life...

Nov 28, 2017

Govt’s 2018 energy programme to save taxpayers over $40M

Govt’s 2018 energy programme to save taxpayers...

Nov 28, 2017

US$30M IDB loan to address housing for low-income families

US$30M IDB loan to address housing for low-income...

Nov 28, 2017

Removal of VAT on private education welcomed

Removal of VAT on private education welcomed

Nov 28, 2017

Miners in ‘better mood’ with tax reductions in the industry

Miners in ‘better mood’ with tax reductions...

Nov 28, 2017

Rice production to increase as projected for 2017

Rice production to increase as projected for 2017

Nov 28, 2017

$265M to construct, upgrade research stations in Lethem, Ebini

$265M to construct, upgrade research stations in...

Nov 28, 2017

Gov’t to revise Production Sharing Agreement

Gov’t to revise Production Sharing Agreement

Nov 28, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,214,141 hits