21 youths to soon become business owners-complete training under Be Your Own Boss programme

Mar 01, 2017

GUYANA, GINA, Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Within the next week, 21 youths will become entrepreneurs after successfully completing the ‘Be Your Own Boss Programme’ (BYOB). The programme is a collaborative effort among Specialists in Sustained Youth Development and Research Incorporation (SSYDR), the Ministry of Communities and Caribbean Local Economic Development Project (CARILED).

Nikita David looking quite the part to start her business doing what she loves ‘makeup and hair’, receiving some of her kit supplies from SSYDR Inc. Executive Director, Magda Fiona Wills is also in photo

The 21 youths comprised the first batch to benefit from training since the formation of SSYDR in October 2016. Its Executive Director, Magda Fiona Wills in an interview with the Government Information Agency (GINA), said that the BYOB programme which culminated today ran for four weeks.

Youths were selected from East Coast Demerara, Soesdyke, Georgetown and Mocha and were given a grant of $130,000 to start up a business of their choice.

Wills stated that, “today they will be completing purchases and within a week we should see 21 persons actually at their business points starting everything.” She noted that during the training, youths were encouraged to love whatever they did.  Wills made reference to one of the participants of the programme and the passion she has for making juices.

“She is very good at really getting that perfect blend of juices, and so she decided to go into that business because during the training one of the things we say to them is for you to be really successful at any business you got to really want to do it,” Wills explained.

Below are the names of the participants and their business venture.

East Coast Demerara

Name Business
Keon Anthony Barbershop
Leroy Anthony Poultry Rearing
April Pearson Grocery Shop
Telaka Hall Bridal Store
Kevin Narine Poultry Rearing


Soesdyke

Name Business
Vasita Bisnauth Vegetables/Fruit Farming
Ian Smith Upholstery
Marcy Johnson Farming
Niwdelc Williams Graphic Designs
Nikita David Beauty Salon
Nikita Ignacio Poultry Rearing
Tiffany Cornett Variety Shop
Jenicia McKenzie Variety Shop


Georgetown

Name Business
Maeve Ramsay Fruit Juice
Jewana Whyte Fish Shop
Petrunella Cato Snackette and Bar
Jonel Perriera Fish and Chip


Mocha

Name Business
Lyliton Ramsay Pig Rearing
Tennifer Ramsay Sports Complex
Kimberly Norton Poultry Rearing
Abiola Bourne Bakery

Wills said that ever since its establishment, SSYDR has been focusing on youth development through entrepreneurship. The collaboration with the Ministry of Communities according to Wills is to allow for the participants to realise their dreams by providing the grants. CARILED on the other hand, played a more integral role in the training.

Maeve Ramsay purchasing a freezer to start up her fruit juice business along with Executive Director, SSYDR Inc. Magda Fiona Wills

Keon Anthony purchasing his tools to start up his barber shop which will be on Plaisance Public Road, East Coast Demerara. In photo he is with Executive Director of SSYDR Inc., Magda Fiona Griffith Wills

 

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

