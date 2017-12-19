22 Indigenous communities completed their SDF in 2017

DPI Guyana, Tuesday, December 19, 2017

In 2017, some twenty-two (22) Indigenous communities and their satellites completed their Sustainable Development Framework (SDF). The SDF will see Indigenous Villages developing their Sustainable Village Plans (SVPs) to achieve long-term development goals.

The Sustainable Village Plan (SVPs) is one of the main planning guides for the Village Councils to work towards sustainable community development, where the programmes, plans, and activities are in line with Guyana’s ‘Green State Economy’, and with regional, national and international commitments which will be measured and reported on. The 10-year plan also includes the Annual Village Plan as mandated by the Amerindian Act of 2006.

During her 2018 Budget presentation, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe explained that the institutional strengthening, with respect to the SDF, has commenced at the Ministry where the key staff was trained on aspects of the project. Community Development Officers (CDOs) were also trained in Monitoring and Evaluation of the programmes.

Minister Garrido-Lowe also announced that the ministry will be moving to Mainstay/Whyaka and Santa Rosa to commence the ‘Sustainable Development Framework’ process.

Once completed, the SDF will be used as an instrument to effect long term changes in the lives of the Indigenous Peoples. It will help in improving transparency and accountability, strategic channeling of the resources, stronger collaboration among key stakeholders, development of priority projects and reporting adequately on all projects in a timely manner.

Key players of the SDF include the Ministry on Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Conservation International, the National Toshao’s Council, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the Regional Democratic Councils, Kanuku Mountains Community Representative Group (KMCRG) and North Rupununi District Development Board (NRDDB). The other villages are on schedule to be completed the first quarter of 2018.

By: Synieka Thorne