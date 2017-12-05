$224M allocated for green sustainable projects in hinterland -17.5m for eco-tourism

DIP Guyana, Monday, December 4, 2017

The sum of Two hundred and twenty-four million ($224M) has been allocated in the 2018 National Budget to support green sustainable projects in 215 indigenous villages and communities across the country. The monies will be disbursed in the form of Presidential Grants.

During her 2018 National Budget Debate presentation on Monday, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe explained that in 2017, the government injected over $200 million dollars into community projects through the presidential grant fund. These funds were spent on projects, such as school kitchens, cash crop cultivation, community buildings, eco-tourism projects, village canteens and shops, general transportation and village markets among others.

Minister Garrido-Lowe explained that government has recognised that need to continue the project and has therefore provided additional funds that will see the implementation of these programmes to enhance existing livelihoods. It will also result in the development of new economic, social and environmental initiatives, provide jobs for the local people, increased entrepreneurial capacity and help in the reduction of poverty linking all to the Green State Economy.

In the area of tourism, the sum of $17.5 million has been allocated in the 2018 Budget for building eco-tourism lodges, benabs, nature trails, training of tour guides and customer service and hospitality in villages of Karasabai, Warapoka, Moraikobai, Great Falls and Assakata.

Minister Garrido-Lowe explained that attractions such as nature trails, wildlife, culture, and other nature-based attraction will pave the way for the Indigenous communities to put their natural resources to productive use in a sustainable manner.

“…And this will strengthen and promote, preserve, and conserve the eco-systems and Indigenous people’s traditions and culture as well as provide jobs for the local people and explore and expand the uniqueness of the hinterland and showcase Guyana to the world and this will be in keeping with the Green State Strategy and in line with the Guyana National Policy and action plan,” Minister Garrido-Lowe pointed out.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs is moving strongly to support the communities for hinterland development so that they can use sustainably, the nature-based and community-based eco-tourism businesses which have great potential for economic growth and community development.

