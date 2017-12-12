Latest update December 11th, 2017 9:16 PM

$23.5M allocated for major national events

Dec 11, 2017 Government, News, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

At the 79th sitting, in the eleventh parliament this morning, the Committee of Supply approved $390M current expenditure to the Ministry of Social Cohesion for its 2018 budget.

The opposition questioned several areas of the expenditure which included National and Other Events, Contracted Employee and Buildings.

Hon. Dr. George Norton, Minister of Social Cohesion.

Following a bombardment of questions from the Opposition, on the increase in the amount of money allocated to national and other events; Minister within the Ministry of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sports, Dr. George Norton explained the $23.5M allocated caters for several major national events in the country throughout the year.

“This (the amount) caters for Mashramani, Independence, Phagwah, Diwali, Youman Nabi, Easter, Emancipation and other national events, also the Ministry’s Mashramani activity entails a float parade and the production of the ministry’s band, etcetera and is catered for in the line item”, Dr. Norton explained. He furthered added that a layover of the itinerary will be provided to the Opposition for additional clarifications.

The Minister then highlighted that the added sum of $15M will go towards repairing and upgrading the Ministry’s Main and Quamina Streets Head Office. He was asked by Opposition Member, Juan Edghill whether the Cohesion Ministry was still housed under Presidency, to which he explained his ministry has taken up office in the Main and Quamina streets location since September.

The $390 million current expenditure stood as a motion was made in favour by the majority in parliament.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

