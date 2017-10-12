Latest update October 12th, 2017 7:13 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Guyana, Russia wrap up second working group meeting

Oct 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Natural Resources, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 12, 2017

A working group comprising Russia and Guyana is evaluating the recreation of new geological guidelines for the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission among other areas of technical support.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman signing the Protocol in the presence of Russian Ambassador to Guyana Nikolay Smirnov.

The second working group today concluded the two-day meetings with the signing of a protocol between the Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman, Russian Ambassador to Guyana Nikolay Smirnov and head of the delegation Sergey Aksenov, the Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Agency of Subsoil Management.

“As you know, the GGMC in particular, this year has placed an emphasis on mapping the geology of Guyana and so it is for the GGMC to advise the respective agency in the Russian Federation what support it needs to carry out its work,” Minister Trotman explained.

Discussions also focused on building and expanding the academic exchange between the two countries. “Training at universities in Russia, our geologists have always for the last decade been trained in Russia. We just want to renew that,” Minister Trotman explained.

Ambassador Smirnov noted that the working group will engage the University of Guyana on Friday with the aim of fostering academic relations between the two countries. Guyana has benefited from Russian scholarships over the years.

This second working group meeting stems from a Memorandum Of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment in Moscow, Russia in 2016.  The committee will meet again in 2018 to advance the areas identified during this round of discussions.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Head of the Russian working delegation and the Deputy Head of Russia’s Federal Agency of Subsoil Management Sergey Aksenov.

 

Recent Articles

BEST bursary awards expanding its mandate -to include assistance for tertiary education

BEST bursary awards expanding its mandate -to include assistance for...

Oct 12, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 12, 2017) President David Granger, today, announced that the Burnham Education Scholarship Trust (BEST) has extended its mandate from ensuring just access to secondary education to support, as far as funding allows, to tertiary education. He made these remarks at...
Read More
Fifty-five Guyanese nationals evacuated to date

Fifty-five Guyanese nationals evacuated to date

Oct 12, 2017

Department of Environment facilitating mission from Global Green Growth Institute

Department of Environment facilitating mission...

Oct 12, 2017

US$1.5 M secured for completion of Green State Development Strategy

US$1.5 M secured for completion of Green State...

Oct 12, 2017

More emphasis to be placed on regional vaccination coverage

More emphasis to be placed on regional...

Oct 12, 2017

Medical graduates benefit from training programme

Medical graduates benefit from training programme

Oct 12, 2017

Guyana Fire Service celebrates 60 years of Service

Guyana Fire Service celebrates 60 years of

Oct 12, 2017

Business Ministry to place greater emphasis on agriculture sector.

Business Ministry to place greater emphasis on...

Oct 12, 2017

“Expanding commercial agriculture should be a focus of both government and the private sector.” Agri Minister food import bill increased by 48% over the last 6 year

“Expanding commercial agriculture should be a...

Oct 12, 2017

Guyana, Russia wrap up second working group meeting

Guyana, Russia wrap up second working group...

Oct 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,053,479 hits