Eco-friendly platform promoted at Lethem’s Regional Agri Exhibition

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, October 21, 2017

President David Granger today declared the two-day Regional Agriculture Commercial Exhibition (RACE) open in Lethem, South Rupununi, Region Nine.

RACE is expected to attract potential local and foreign investors and showcases a wide range of agricultural products particularly those that offer an eco-friendly platform, from inception to end product.

The Head of State noted that Rupununi has the potential to produce large quantities of products and urged the regional leadership, at all levels, to collaborate to surmount the hurdles they face in the Agricultural Sector. He urged the exhibitors to always employ the highest standards so their products can meet international criteria.

Mayor of Lethem, Carlton Beckles noted that agriculture has tremendous potential in the region and “must remain the main ingredient in the menu.” Beckles recommended the cattle industry’s revitalisation since Guyana is free of the foot and mouth disease and can export high-quality beef and beef products.

Chairman of the Regional Democratic Council Agriculture Committee, Roger King said that “Agriculture is everybody business, and if you must know that the Rupununi accounts for 85 percent of the population”. He noted that policies must be developed to protect every farmer in the country especially the small farmers.

Among the exhibitors was a collaborative effort between the Food and Nutrition and Agriculture Departments of the St. Ignatius Secondary School that displayed various cassava dishes and snacks including cassava biscuits, chips, pone, eggball, pizza among others.

Patrons had a choice of various jewellery and adornments including earrings, chains and headdresses made from local materials found within the community by The St. Ignatius Women’s Group. And for the more health conscious there were coconut soaps to moisturize the skin, crabwood oil soap for medicinal purposes among others produced by the Traditional Medicine Group of the Women’s Agro Processing Development Network.

Also in attendance were several government ministers including Ministers Harmon, Gaskin, Broomes, Bulkan, and members of the diplomatic corps, George Talbot Guyana’s Ambassador to Brazil, several mayors and other regional officials.

Similar exhibitions in all regions are expected to be rolled out shortly.

By: Gabreila Patram