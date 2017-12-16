Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017 Government, Legislative, Ministry of Finance, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017

The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote.

The 2018 spending provided over 441.9B for the delivery of services in Education, $33.3B in Health, $19.4B in Agriculture, $30.7B in Public Security and $35B for Public Infrastructure interventions.

It also supports the rolling out of several measures such as the Exemption of Excise Tax on vehicles, principally designed to accommodate LPG gas; the exemption of machinery and equipment from the payment of Customs duties to set up 75 refilling stations for such vehicles; and amnesty to all delinquent taxpayers-corporation and individuals – who are outstanding in the filing of true and correct tax returns and payments of their true and correct taxes.

It provides for Minimum Personal Allowance of $720,000 to be given in full, regardless of whether a person works for the whole year or a part of the year; as in the case of public sector employees, a tax-free vacation allowance to be given to private sector employees up to a maximum of one month of the employee’s base salary and an increase of Old Age Pension to $19,500 and Public Assistance to $8,000

Also covered is the removal of the VAT on the provision of all educational services; and on the supply of logs and rough lumber to the sawmilling industry, and from vehicles that are less than 4 years, which are used to transport more than 21 persons, with effect from January 1, 2018.

Other projects to be realized with the passage of the budget include:

  • The Lethem airstrip upgrade
  • Guyana’s first fire boat
  • Three new water treatment plants
  • Agriculture centre in Lethem
  • Incubators and accelerators in Region Five and 9
  • E-service in Hinterland communities
  • A new bauxite mine in Bonasika
  • Construction of centre for the creative arts
  • 14 news pumps
  • New police station at Parfaite Harmonie
  • Four new monuments

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan on Monday, November 27 tabled the “the Journey to the Good Life continues,” 2018 National Budget totalling $267.1B. Budget 2018 is a 7.1 percent increase over the 2017 Budget totalling $250B that was presented to the National Assembly on November 28, 2016.

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017 The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote. The...
Read More
Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend sitting

Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend...

Dec 15, 2017

Government’s explanation on signing bonus remains consistent- Minister Greenidge

Government’s explanation on signing bonus...

Dec 15, 2017

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Dec 15, 2017

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in...

Dec 15, 2017

Police Service Commission to be appointed by year’s end – President

Police Service Commission to be appointed by...

Dec 15, 2017

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana...

Dec 15, 2017

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’...

Dec 15, 2017

Social Cohesion very much alive- President Granger

Social Cohesion very much alive- President

Dec 15, 2017

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme...

Dec 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,269,364 hits