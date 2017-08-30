300kw hydropower plant slated for Kato

Latest update August 30th, 2017 7:29 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Residents of Kato Region Eight are slated to benefit from a 300 Kilowatt hydropower plant, which will supply them with electricity. Bids for the Inter-America Development Bank (IDB) funded project can be found in all local newspapers.

This was disclosed by Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated(HECI) Chief Executive Officer, Horace Williams during an exclusive interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Hinterland Electrification Company INC., Chief Executive Officer, Horace Williams.

Williams explained that this “is a key project that we are pursuing to supply mainly government buildings including the new secondary school at Kato and we expect to also build a transmission line from Kato to the neighbouring Paramakatoi village to supply energy to community buildings there as well.”

The power plant Williams explained will be powered by the Chiung River. The project is one that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is working to ensure is a success.

“We want to see this project come to fruition because we have been trying for a number of years to actually establish this hydropower facility at Kato without success, so we are hoping that we succeed this time in implementing such a project” he stated.

The community is currently being powered by 65kw solar panels and small diesel generators. With the establishment of the hydropower system, Williams said that, “we will be establishing a grid that will supply these public buildings with 24 hours electricity… so that will be of significant benefit to the community.”

The CEO is also encouraging local companies to partner with foreign companies with the experience of developing hydro-powered plants so that in the future, they build the capacity to build same.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite 

