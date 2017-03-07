34 surgeries done during Mabaruma outreach

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday,, March 07, 2017

The first surgical outreach held at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, Region One recently, saw 34 successful surgeries undertaken, while other clinical services were facilitated.

Regional Health authorities in Region One, along with medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health collaborated to attend to more than 300 persons from within the Mabaruma sub-district.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Region One, Dr. Cerdel McWatt told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that 17 general surgeries, 10 orthopaedic related surgeries and seven obstetrics and gynaecological surgeries were successfully completed as part of the outreach.

Areas in which clinical services were offered during the outreach were in Audiology, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Ultrasound, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Psychology.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings who recently visited the re

gion, told residents that the idea of deploying specialists to hinterland regions “is all part of a strategic initiative by the Ministry of Public Health to place specialist doctors throughout the 10 administrative regions.

“This initiative is being done in a phased manner, as we at the ministry are cognisant that specialist doctors are not in very large supply in Guyana,” Minister Cummings stated.

The minister added that improving the quality of health care provided to the residents of Region One and all persons living in Guyana, is an essential priority of the Ministry of Public Health. “The equitability and accessibility are crucial areas of focus the Ministry intends to improve upon as we strive to make primary healthcare universal in Guyana,” Minister Cummings explained.

The Mabaruma sub-region is expected to benefit from two additional surgical and clinical outreaches by the end of 2017.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Public Health is in the process of deploying specialist doctors at all hinterland regional hospitals. This will allow for persons in the regions to gain access to the highest level of health care in a timely manner.

By: Delicia Haynes