38 policing liaison officers being trained in conflict resolution, anger management

GUYANA, GINA, Monday, February 27, 2017

Community policing liaison officers are undergoing training to equip them to handle issues that may arise in their communities. Thirty eight such officers are being trained in Conflict Resolution and Anger Management.

At a two-day training which is being held at the Police Training Centre on Camp Road under the theme “Building Capacity for promoting a more peaceful community life and social cohesion throughout Guyana”, Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan, said that building the capacity of the officers is critical since they are usually the first responders to crimes in the community.

The Minister said that people are becoming extraordinarily violent, noting that they occur mainly in the homes and schools which are a part of the community.

“If we have old fashioned type of ways to deal with criminals that are advancing, they will get away from us and we will be in no position to catch them, we will be in no position to nip it in the bud… because of the new methods that the criminals are adopting, because your role is to ensure that law enforcement is supported, we have to give you some training,” the Minister stated.

Minister Ramjattan noted that Guyana has some of the highest ratings in the world as it relates to domestic violence, binge drinking, the use

of legal and illegal drugs and suicide. The Minister said that he is happy that the officers are being equipped with the knowledge to take on the challenges of dealing with these social issues.

The Minister explained that, “this is not going to be the end, and this all came as a result of the President, at a National Security, meeting indicating to us that we have to start developing human capacity in all institutions that can help in relation to settling this security issue.”

Minister Ramjattan urged the participants, that in addition to the training being given, they must take it upon themselves to find ways to help solve conflicts by way of self-learning.

Community Policing Group Administrator Dennis Pompey said the training comes at a time when communities, homes, schools and workplaces are being exposed to different challenges as it relates to anger and conflict. “We feel that this programme will help us to be better able to deal with these conflicts and anger that are within the communities they serve,” Pompey stated.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite