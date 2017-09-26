Latest update September 26th, 2017 5:07 PM

DPI, Guyana

3Gs initiative introduced to Region One schools

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 26, 2017

The Ministry of Communities distributed seventy-four (74) waste receptacles to North West Secondary and Hosororo, Marbaruma and Barmita Primary schools, in Mabaruma, Region One, as part of its Green Generation Guyana (3G) initiative. The team was in the area on Monday, September 25.

Town Council Members and Primary school teachers in Region one, Mabaruma accepting waste receptacles and posters from the Ministry of Communities team.

According to Public Relations Officer, Danielle Campbell-Lowe, the project was born out of the realisation that adults were disposing of their garbage indiscriminately and the practice was being inculcated by their children”. The programme which was launched in 2016 is aimed at sensitising children on the basics of waste management, including waste separation, composting and recycling.

“The Ministry of Communities decided to come up with this initiative where we could re-socialise children, not only against this disgusting practice but also to have them understand that such a practice can cause them life and limb.”

Lowe explained that the green receptacle is designed to hold organic waste and can be used for agriculture purposes; while the blue receptacle is for inorganic waste that is harmful to the earth. Flashcards and posters on methods of waste disposal were also distributed to the schools.

Meanwhile, Mabaruma’s Deputy Mayor, Astrille Gamell described the strategy as vital, since it will foster good waste disposal practices among future generations. He added that the district will soon be implementing proper measures for garbage disposals.

“These bins that you see here, once we use them efficiently and effectively, we hope soon to have the landfill sites in operation…so soon we will have proper garbage disposals like in Georgetown where the waste will be picked up and taken to the landfill, hopefully before the end of the year”, he explained.

With efforts to bring about change in an environmentally conscious way, Regional Chairman, Brentinol Ashley, commended the Ministry and the Council on the introduction of the 3G strategy.

Some of the organic and inorganic waste receptacles distributed by the Ministry of Communities.

“This initiative that is helping the schools to better understand waste disposal and how to dispose of those organic and inorganic waste, will truly help our young people and children to develop their minds in an environment-conscious way,” said Ashley.

Students from various primary and secondary schools who attended the project introduction, engaged in a demonstration of waste separation with the Communities’ team. Some of the students were selected as Green Champions to monitor the proper disposal of waste in their schools and villages.

Mabarauma Primary student, Leanna Robinson said, “I think this is very educational, it teaches how to dispose the garbage in the different bins”. Antwon Cush of Mabaruma Primary added, “I plan to share the news to my parents, also students at the school how to dispose and recycle waste”.

The Green Generation Guyana project was launched in August 2016 at various summer camps along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway, which was followed by visits to several orphanages, child care homes and community-based organisations. In February 2017, the Ministry took the project to primary schools across Guyana. The team has since visited over 30 schools which has benefitted approximately 2000 students.

The Communities Ministry is expected to wrap up its first phase of its 3G initiative before the end of September in Anna Regina, Region Two. The second phase of the project will roll out in December and continue throughout 2018, to benefit state agencies across Guyana.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Students practicing waste disposal after a snack.

Primary School students in Region One listening to remarks from Mayor Henry Smith.

 

Danielle Campbell-Lowe, PRO of Mininistry of Communities and selected Green Champions.

 

