$3M multipurpose facility for Linden’s vulnerable groups

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, September 12, 2017

The Ministry of Social Protection is collaborating with the Region Ten administration and overseas based Guyanese Ann Narine, to construct a multipurpose facility for vulnerable groups in Linden.

The facility is to be constructed at Victory Valley, Wismar, at a cost of over $3m. It is aimed at giving children, youths and the elderly, the opportunity to engage in social activities, daily.

On Monday, Minister of Social Protection, Amna Ally, along with Director of Sport, Christopher Jones visited the area, to inspect the area identified for the facility. There is currently a community centre near the identified land, which is equipped with computers and internet access for the residents.

The minister explained that this was as a result of a promise made to the people of Victory Valley, who had requested a recreational facility for the children.

“It was always felt that the people of Victory Valley are not as fortunate as the other areas and so we are pleased to embark on the first such project in this area, because I did promise the CDC (Community Development Council) that we are going to do that. I believe that we have reached a point where we can bring it to fruition,” Minister Ally said.

Ann Narine, said that this is the first of many charity projects she intends to execute across the country. She said the aim is to ensure that the vulnerable groups have a place where they can interact with others and enjoy fun activities.

“I feel very emotional when it comes to my country and helping, I feel it’s a start, with the recreational facilities. I think children are our future, to make them healthy and teach them and a learning facility is always great,” Narine explained.

Narine who also plans to establish a safe house for children in Linden, shared that an area has already been identified and she is awaiting approval to start construction. Similar projects, she said will be executed in Berbice, Essequibo and Georgetown.

The facility will be outfitted with swings, seesaws and slides for the children. It will also have internet access and an area for persons to socialise.

The Regional Administration will assist in leveling the land, and residents will provide and install the equipment for the facility, as the project will seek to create jobs in the area. The multipurpose will be managed by the Community Development Council (CDC). It is expected to be completed by December 2017.

By: Synieka Thorne