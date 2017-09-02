40 houses slated for construction at Onderneeming

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, September 02, 2017

Forty residents of Pomeroon-Supenaam, Region Two are slated to benefit from the construction of 40 two-bedroom concrete houses at Onderneeming, phase three. This was disclosed by Minister within the Ministry of Communities Valerie-Adams-Yearwood yesterday while on an outreach in the Region on Thursday.

Minister Adams-Yearwood said that the houses are to fulfill the needs of state employees, youths and low to middle income earners. She disclosed that of the 40 houses, half will be flat houses which will be three feet off the ground and the other half will be on stilts (columns).

“Those houses will be sold at $6.1M and $7.1M respectively” the Minister stated. She further explained that the cost of the houses also includes the price for the land on which the house lies.

The Minister indicated that thus far, four persons have shown interest in acquiring the houses. With that, the Central Housing and Planning Authority have given those individuals a jump start.

“The persons who indicated their interest in the houses that we are going to build, we have issued them with letters to go to the commercial banks here to be prequalified for those houses” Minister Adams-Yearwood explained.

Construction of the homes is expected to commence shorty as the Minister hinted that there is a possibility that some persons will be spending Christmas in their new home.

Only recently, the Minister handed over the keys to Deborrah Wilson and Winston Persaud who are now occupying their new duplex model homes at Perservance. Those houses were on display at the Housing Solution 2017 and Beyond Exposition held at Perseverance East Bank Demerara, in May, 2017.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite