41% of Region Six 2017 capital projects completed

Jul 04, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, July 04, 2017

The Region Six Regional Administration is on schedule with the execution of its 2017 infrastructure, capital projects. The projects valuing a total of $513M will bring further developments to the residents across the region.

Regional Executive Officer (REO), Kim Stephen-Williams told the Department of Public Infrastructure (DPI) that for the first half of 2017, 41 percent of the works was executed.

Regional Executive officer, Kim-Stephen-Williams speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The National Budget provided the sum $513M to the region, under its capital programme, the sum of $238.084M of that amount was released so far, to the region. Stephen-Williams explained that, the administration expended the sum of $209.551M to date, which amounts to 84 percent of its releases.

She said that the sum of $40M was allocated for maintenance works on eleven (11) bridges across the region. To date, $21M worth in contracts was awarded for repairs of five bridges at Schepmoed, Brothers and Belmont.  Additionally, $257M was allocated for the manual maintenance of canals.

The sum of $82M was allocated to the region for road improvements. To date, $30M was spent for the rehabilitation and construction of the roads at Messiah Primary School Street, Hampshire Street, Courtland, First Cross Street, and Number 53 Village.

Meanwhile, maintenance works will commence on number schools this month, for which $110M will be spent. $25M of that amount was already spent on emergency works on the Yakusari and Johanna Primary, and New Amsterdam Secondary schools.

In the areas of health, a number of infrastructure works will be executed at the New Amsterdam Hospital, including the construction of a new Maternity Unit to house 60 beds, two private rooms and a theatre.

The Regional Executive Officer (REO) said that while the region would have liked to roll out more projects for the first half of the year, there is a process which has to be followed. Currently, four projects are at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB); either awaiting the opening of the tender, or is at Cabinet for its no objection.

Stephen-Williams assured the residents that the administration will meet the required deadline for the completion of these projects by November 30.

 

By: Synieka Thorne

