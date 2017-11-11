46th CFATF Plenary and Working Group Meetings begin tomorrow

DPI, GUYANA, Saturday, November 11, 2017

The 46th Plenary and Working Group Meetings of the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force begins tomorrow at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown from 8:00 hrs.

The first item on the agenda is the 27th Forum for Heads of the Financial Intelligence Units (FIU), followed by the CFATF Working Group on Risks Trends and Methods (CRTMG) and the Accreditation Council and Steering Group Meetings, which will conclude at 17:00 hours.

Over 200 delegates are expected in the country for the five-day event. The meetings conclude on Thursday, November 16, 2017, and the official opening is scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2017. President David Granger will be delivering the feature address. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams, S.C. and Chairperson of CFATF and Attorney General of the Turks and Caicos Islands, Rhondalee Braithwaite-Knowles will be also delivering remarks.

On Monday, November 13, 2017, the meeting of the CFATF International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) is scheduled for 8:45 hrs and follow-up reports from Haiti, St. Maarten and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which are all in the third round of assessment, will be presented.

The ICRG Procedures for the Fourth Round, outcomes of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-ICRG June and October 2017, Action Plans and other matters of the CFATF will come up for discussions.

Barbados is up for mutual evaluation and will be represented by Attorney General, Adriel Brathwaite, MP.

AG Williams, who is currently the Deputy Chair and the Incoming Chair of the CFATF, will make a presentation at the closing ceremony on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

The CFATF is an organisation of states and territories of the Caribbean basin which have agreed to implement common counter-measures against money laundering. The Task Force was established as the result of two key meetings convened in Aruba in and Jamaica in the early 1990s.

This is the first time the CFATF Plenary is being held in South America.

By: Stacy Carmichael