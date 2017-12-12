Latest update December 11th, 2017 9:16 PM

$702M approved for Cultural Preservation

Dec 11, 2017 Government, News, Parliament, Social Cohesion

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

The sum of $702 million dollars current expenditure was authorised to the Cultural Preservation and Conservation sector of the Ministry of Social Cohesion, by the National Assembly today.

The specific allocation of the $235,068M under the category of ‘Subsidies and Contribution to Local Organisations’ was queried by Opposition Members of Parliament.

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton.

Minister of Social Cohesion, with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton clarified that the money will be divided among the sixteen departments within the culture sector. Among those departments benefiting will be Castellani House, National Thrust, Theatre Guild, Decades of the People of African Descent, Linden Museum of Heritage and National Culture Centre to name a few.

After many calls for clarification on the grouping ‘Subsidies and Contribution to Local Organizations’, Minister Norton resorted to later providing a layover of the itinerary to the Opposition. A motion was then moved for the current expenditure of $702M for Cultural Preservation and approved by the House.

During the budget presentations in parliament last week, Dr. Norton highlighted his Ministry in 2018 will focus on the establishment of an Institute for Creative Arts.  He explained the initiative will include the construction of buildings for the improvement of the National School of Music as well as the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama.

He also disclosed that several museums included in the 2018 budget are slated for enhancement and development, of Fort Zeelandia and the St. George’s Cathedral which will undergo restoration works.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

