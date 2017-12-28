Latest update December 28th, 2017 7:41 PM

$762M allocated for the rehabilitation of stellings, reconditioning of vessels

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 28, 2017

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) will oversee the rehabilitation of three stellings and the reconditioning of three ferry vessels in 2018, at a cost of $762M.

Marcelene Merchant, General Manager, Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD).

According to T&HD’s General Manager Marcelene Merchant, the department will “fulfil its mandate by providing the efficient and reliable movement of people, goods and vehicles.” This update was given as the Ministry of Public Infrastructure hosted it 2017 end of year press conference for media personnel, at the Transport sports club in Thomas Lands, today.

The sum will cater to the docking and recondition of the vessels M.V Makouria at $100M, M.V Kanawan $100M, M.V Sabanto $100 and $200 for the acquisition of spares for vessels. Meanwhile, the Supenaam, Leguan and Bartica stellings are to be rehabilitated at a cost of $12M, $100M and $150M respectively.

Also, the design, construction and supply of an ocean ferry vessel will come on stream in 2018. Merchant explained that the “Export-import (EXIM) Bank of India has submitted the names of two prequalified companies from India for the execution of works.”

Based on information provided by the General Manager, these two prequalified companies are Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd and Shoft Shipyard Private Limited. Bids for this particular contract will be opened on January 23, 2018.

Merchant added that having these made available vessels and the stellings rehabilitated is one of the major programmes for the agency in the new year. In 2017, the government began investing in the operation of ferry services; more specifically, $1.1B was expended to recondition vessels, construct water taxis and rehabilitate stellings.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

