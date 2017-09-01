Latest update September 1st, 2017 12:05 AM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

77,000 persons to benefit from construction of three water plants

Aug 31, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) today signed contracts for the construction of three water treatment plants in Regions Three, Four and Six.

Managing Director of GWI Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and Project Manager of Siohydro, Hong Zhou shake hands on the contract for the water treatment plants.

Chinese company Sinohydro will construct the three plants, which total more than US$30M, in Uitvlugt, West Bank Demerara, Diamond, East bank Demerara, and Sheet Anchor, Canje Berbice. The contract also makes provision for the replacement and installation of transmission mains in the project areas.

The drafting of the plans for these facilities was three years in the making and is expected to increase GWI’s water coverage by more than 60 percent.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan noted the realisation of the water plants is part of this administration’s drive to bring the good life to all through the provision of safe potable water.  Minister Bulkan stressed the need for “value for money” while telling the contractor that this will be “lawfully enforced”.

Performing her final duties as Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams observed that the plants will prove to be energy efficient and cost effective for GWI.

“Guyana trusts your experience in doing a work well done,” Minister Hastings-Williams charged the contracting company.

The Minister pointed out 6,764 households will benefit from the water plants in Region Three, on the East Bank of Demerara 9,292 households stand to gain while 4,629 households will benefit from the water treatment plant in Canje, Berbice Region Six. The per capita investment is approximately $30, 000 per household.

The objective of the water plants is to improve the quality and sustainability of water supply to these communities.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, noted that the three plants will complement GWI’s existing 24 water plants across Guyana. In addition to the water plants, the GWI will soon begin the construction of wells in the project regions.

Dr. Van West-Charles added that these plans “come within GWI’s strategic plan” which is pending the board’s approval.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

Minister within the Ministry of Communities Dawn Hastings-Williams.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan.

 

Recent Articles

Message by His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017

Message by His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the...

Sep 01, 2017

Eid-ul-Adha I extend greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017. We recall, at this time, the unshakeable faith of the Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God. The preparedness of the Holy...
Read More

Aug 31, 2017

77,000 persons to benefit from construction of three water plants

77,000 persons to benefit from construction of...

Aug 31, 2017

New Ferry for Region One still a reality – Minister Ferguson

New Ferry for Region One still a reality –...

Aug 31, 2017

Sixteen State House, other staff complete Grade Two Chef’s Course

Sixteen State House, other staff complete Grade...

Aug 31, 2017

Let your conduct, character and respect for people help to mould a better Guyana -President Granger tells incoming QC students

Let your conduct, character and respect for...

Aug 31, 2017

Aranaputa’s water harvesting project on stream

Aranaputa’s water harvesting project on stream

Aug 31, 2017

Guyana on target to ratifying UNCCD

Guyana on target to ratifying UNCCD

Aug 31, 2017

Free and Easy Community Online- with newest ICT hub!

Free and Easy Community Online- with newest ICT...

Aug 31, 2017

“Put your cell phones down…” Minister Roopnaraine urge new Batch of doctors

“Put your cell phones down…” Minister...

Aug 31, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 382 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 931,071 hits