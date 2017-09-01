77,000 persons to benefit from construction of three water plants

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, August 31, 2017

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) today signed contracts for the construction of three water treatment plants in Regions Three, Four and Six.

Chinese company Sinohydro will construct the three plants, which total more than US$30M, in Uitvlugt, West Bank Demerara, Diamond, East bank Demerara, and Sheet Anchor, Canje Berbice. The contract also makes provision for the replacement and installation of transmission mains in the project areas.

The drafting of the plans for these facilities was three years in the making and is expected to increase GWI’s water coverage by more than 60 percent.

Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan noted the realisation of the water plants is part of this administration’s drive to bring the good life to all through the provision of safe potable water. Minister Bulkan stressed the need for “value for money” while telling the contractor that this will be “lawfully enforced”.

Performing her final duties as Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Minister Dawn Hastings-Williams observed that the plants will prove to be energy efficient and cost effective for GWI.

“Guyana trusts your experience in doing a work well done,” Minister Hastings-Williams charged the contracting company.

The Minister pointed out 6,764 households will benefit from the water plants in Region Three, on the East Bank of Demerara 9,292 households stand to gain while 4,629 households will benefit from the water treatment plant in Canje, Berbice Region Six. The per capita investment is approximately $30, 000 per household.

The objective of the water plants is to improve the quality and sustainability of water supply to these communities.

Managing Director of GWI, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, noted that the three plants will complement GWI’s existing 24 water plants across Guyana. In addition to the water plants, the GWI will soon begin the construction of wells in the project regions.

Dr. Van West-Charles added that these plans “come within GWI’s strategic plan” which is pending the board’s approval.

By: Tiffny Rhodius