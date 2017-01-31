79 miners to benefit from syndicated lands in Imbamadai

GINA, GUYANA, Tuesday, January 31, 2017

Today, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes met with small miners in Imbaimadai, Region Seven to begin the process of issuing syndicate mining lands.

Some 79 small miners have signed themselves up as a syndicate to benefit from mining lands in the area. Minister Broomes told the miners that they will be afforded the chance to choose their location from the approved Closed Area Committee (CAC) map of available mining lands in the area.

The Minister also offered assurances that no one person will have ownership of the lands. “The lands will be in the name of the syndicate and no one person,” Minister Broomes explained.

Meanwhile, Minister Broomes also encouraged the Indigenous people in the community to sign up for the syndicate. “The same lands that will be issued to the syndicate you have the same right…equal opportunity,” Minister Broomes said.

Miners were reminded that as a syndicate they can reap the benefits of concessions offered to other groups of miners once they are tax compliant.

Minister Broomes has been meeting with small miners across the country to push syndication for them to benefit from more mining lands. The Minister has lead responsibility for the syndication project and miners have been very receptive to the initiative. Small miners in Issano and Kurupung were among the recent groups to sign up as syndicates.

By Tiffny Rhodius