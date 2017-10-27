“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

The doors to the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement for Guyana (OSHAG) Guyana-based office, at Solomon Place, were officially opened on Thursday. This is the realisation of a long-held goal since its establishment in 2002 according to President of OSHAG Carol Bagot.

Bagot told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the office will diligently serve the community, whilst partnering with government and non-government organisations (NGOs).

“It is our social responsibility as Guyanese citizens to come and help their home country since government cannot do everything for us, and therefore you have non-profit organisations like OSHAG to assist”, Bagot explained.

OSHAG aims to promote awareness of the need for cancer treatment, medical services, health care and enhanced training for medical professionals involved in health care delivery in Guyana and the Caribbean.

According to the OSHAG president, during her tenure as a Community Relations Director, she met a fellow Guyanese who was educating Caribbean and Guyanese women afflicted with stage three or four breast cancer. Whilst the effort was well-received, Bagot felt that due to the high number of breast cancer cases in Guyana, more assistant was needed.

“We (OSHAG) started to do some education regarding cancer management and preventative ways in which teaching persons how to self-exam and not wait until they feel that something wrong. We also started to educate women on the need have doctors to do a monthly check-up, once possible”, Bagot explained.

As the organisation continued to make annual visits to Guyana, Bagot observed that several women who came for treatment already had Stage Three or Four breast cancer. This she said pointed to the need for early-detection. However, Bagot opined that persons’ reluctance to discuss such matters, was leading to many ignoring the advisory about cancer – particularly breast cancer.

“Whilst living in Berbice, I noticed that cancer was not talked about in the family; or if there is someone who died because of cancer, persons would say that they had died from the big ‘C’. Hence the reason for us to continue to educate persons,” Bagot noted.

OSHAG is working assiduously, she explained, to change this status quo and have persons become more health conscious and in turn assist the administration to achieve the goals of its 2020 health vision.

Several training workshops offered by the NGO have been well received. Recently nursing tutors from the Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Charles Rosa School of Nursing were re-educated on new strategies in nursing education, she further explained.

Bagot also related the support given to the organisation, has allowed them to donate over 300 bedsheets and other items; which will be distributed among the hospitals. Revenue from OSHAG’s recently opened thrift shop will facilitate their monthly support group meetings and other services provided.

By: Neola Damon