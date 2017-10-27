Latest update October 27th, 2017 5:20 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

Oct 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 27, 2017

The doors to the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement for Guyana (OSHAG) Guyana-based office, at Solomon Place, were officially opened on Thursday. This is the realisation of a long-held goal since its establishment in 2002 according to President of OSHAG Carol Bagot.

Dr. Theophilus Lewis, Oncologist Surgeon, United States of America doing the honors of the cutting the ribbon to the opening of the Organisation for Social and Health Advancement for Guyana (OSHAG) office.

Bagot told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the office will diligently serve the community, whilst partnering with government and non-government organisations (NGOs).

“It is our social responsibility as Guyanese citizens to come and help their home country since government cannot do everything for us, and therefore you have non-profit organisations like OSHAG to assist”, Bagot explained.

OSHAG aims to promote awareness of the need for cancer treatment, medical services, health care and enhanced training for medical professionals involved in health care delivery in Guyana and the Caribbean.

According to the OSHAG president, during her tenure as a Community Relations Director, she met a fellow Guyanese who was educating Caribbean and Guyanese women afflicted with stage three or four breast cancer. Whilst the effort was well-received, Bagot felt that due to the high number of breast cancer cases in Guyana, more assistant was needed.

“We (OSHAG) started to do some education regarding cancer management and preventative ways in which teaching persons how to self-exam and not wait until they feel that something wrong. We also started to educate women on the need have doctors to do a monthly check-up, once possible”, Bagot explained.

– Carol Bagot, President, Organisation for Social and Health Advancement for Guyana (OSHAG).

As the organisation continued to make annual visits to Guyana, Bagot observed that several women who came for treatment already had Stage Three or Four breast cancer. This she said pointed to the need for early-detection. However, Bagot opined that persons’ reluctance to discuss such matters, was leading to many ignoring the advisory about cancer – particularly breast cancer.

“Whilst living in Berbice, I noticed that cancer was not talked about in the family; or if there is someone who died because of cancer, persons would say that they had died from the big ‘C’. Hence the reason for us to continue to educate persons,” Bagot noted.

OSHAG is working assiduously, she explained, to change this status quo and have persons become more health conscious and in turn assist the administration to achieve the goals of its 2020 health vision.

Several training workshops offered by the NGO have been well received. Recently nursing tutors from the Georgetown, New Amsterdam and Charles Rosa School of Nursing were re-educated on new strategies in nursing education, she further explained.

Bagot also related the support given to the organisation, has allowed them to donate over 300 bedsheets and other items; which will be distributed among the hospitals. Revenue from OSHAG’s recently opened thrift shop will facilitate their monthly support group meetings and other services provided.

 

By: Neola Damon

Some of the items that will be donated to the various health facilities.

 

Recent Articles

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Over 8000 households to get electricity by December

Oct 27, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017 Some thirty-four thousand residents in sixteen communities (16) across the country are expected to benefit from the installation of electrical distribution networks by the end of December. The communities will be receiving the electricity through the Central...
Read More
Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Social Protection donates to Berbice fire victims

Oct 27, 2017

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Positive response for visual arts exhibition

Oct 27, 2017

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

Oct 27, 2017

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers -PM

Govt endeavouring to meet concerns of teachers

Oct 27, 2017

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM at National Education Ceremony

‘You have made us hold our head high’ – PM...

Oct 27, 2017

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre

GPL donates to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation...

Oct 27, 2017

National Biomedical Unit establishment being explored by RHS

National Biomedical Unit establishment being...

Oct 27, 2017

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his post’ – Attorney General Williams

‘Ram should rethink decision to abandon his...

Oct 27, 2017

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG Guyana-based office

“A dream finally realised”- launch of OSHAG...

Oct 27, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,098,363 hits