‘Absolutely not true’ says Minister Trotman, dismissing Huffington Post article

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 19, 2017

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has dismissed an article by the Huffington Post accusing Exxon Mobil of funding the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) Coalition Government 2015 election campaign.

Speaking with reporters at the post-Cabinet press briefing at the Ministry of the Presidency today, Minister Trotman said whilst the Huffington Post is not a newspaper to dismiss, he is of the view that, “they were just repeating some propaganda that emitted elsewhere.”

It is absolutely not so,” the Minister said, pointing out that the Exxon Mobil oil discovery was made during the tenure of the former government and not during the tenure of the APNU+AFC coalition. “So it is absolutely not true that there was any financing,” the minister said. “I hazard a guess that if we were so endowed that the margin of victory would have been larger,” the minister added.

Exxon Mobil has since dismissed the claims made in the Huffington post article as well.

By Macalia Santos