Latest update June 12th, 2017 7:08 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Action plan being crafted to address relocation of high risk squatters; Industry being touted as a relocation site

Jun 12, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 12, 2017

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is looking at Industry on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), to develop as a possible relocation site for Georgetown squatters. This will cater for squatters occupying zero-tolerance (high risk) areas, Chief Executive Officer (CEO,) Lelon Saul said at the CH&PA’s mid-year press conference, today.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO,) Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA,) Lelon Saul

Saul explained that the CH&PA’s relocation effort is currently focused on East/West Front Road and other critical areas around Georgetown. “Our plan is to develop an area in Industry and we hope to use that area to relocate persons who are squatting along the East/West Front Road, Tucville embankment, the Lamaha Canal, Sophia and other areas in Georgetown,” Saul said.

He explained that the identification and development of the squatter relocation site will form part of a detailed action plan that the CH&PA is crafting to holistically address squatters relocation in Guyana. “We cannot allow this situation to continue and therefore in the medium to long term, we would initiate a plan to remove those persons,” Saul explained.

Director of CH&PA’s Community Development Department, Gladwin Charles explained that the plan is being prepared by a consultant.  He said that the plan takes on board the need for a strengthened stakeholder partnership. “We realise it is a very big task and the CH&PA alone cannot do it, and in that action plan there are some ideas in terms of working with the different agencies and ensuring an interagency approach,” Charles added.

From the data collected, CH&PA is looking at the relocation of close to 12,000 persons. This figure does not account for those persons that continue to rebuild on areas previously cleared of squatters, Charles said. He noted that “Up to last week some residents came from Sophia. They complained that more residents are building structures, and one of the things we have found because we have announced it already that we are looking at a relocation plan, some person what they are doing, is that they are saying we know that the ministry is going to do this, so we are going to build a structure so we will qualify when the time comes,” he said.

Charles is advising persons currently engaged in these acts to desist from this line of action. He is advising them to get registered with the authority. “Even if you have never applied (for a house lot,) it does not mean that you have to go on the reserve to qualify. You come in, register and we will work along with you,” he said.

Whilst CH&PA has been working to relocate persons living in zero tolerance areas, (on government reserves) the authority has also been

Director, Community Development Department, Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA,) Gladwin Charles

working with residents to regularise those settlements that are conducive to livability. This year, the authority has targeted, in terms of regularising, the allocation of 400 house lots. Charles said that to date, the authority has allocated 198 of these lots.

In terms of processing of the titles for these lands, CH&PA has targeted completing 350 for 2017. Thus far 52 percent or 185 have been processed, Charles said.

In terms of regularising CH&PA has been working in various communities, including in Angoy’s Avenue (Cow Dam) which is the largest squatter settlement in Region Six, and has approximately 1010 lots.

CH&PA started working in the Angoy’s Avenue in April. Charles said that the CH&PA, which is currently in the process of verifying the lots and owners, is hoping to give the residents their house lots, before the end of the year.

Thus far, CH&PA have made 510 allocation offers, to persons whom the authority has verified are the occupiers of the lots. “We have given them offers and persons have started to make payments, at the Regional Office in Region Six,” Charles said.

Another area that CH&PA is currently working in, in terms of regularising, is the Middle Road, East La Penitence area in Region Four. “We are working with lands and survey to regularise the area, to date we have completed a block and occupation survey, and we are doing a design of the product, and from that design we will determine the lot sizes, and then also the persons who would have to be relocated. We would deal with those persons individually, and look at them and look at areas for them to be relocated,” Charles said.

 

By: Macalia Santos

Recent Articles

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Student Loan Agency to manage Housing Revolving Fund

Jun 12, 2017

DPI/GINA, Monday, June 12, 2017 The Ministry of Finance Student Loans Agency is to be engaged to manage the Housing Revolving Fund according to Finance Secretary Ministry of Finance, Dr. Hector Butts. Dr. Butts, explained to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) today, at Parliament Chambers,, that...
Read More
As T&T Trade Mission seek investment opportunities, Gaskin Promotes Private Sector, touts Guyana’s strong commitment to CSME

As T&T Trade Mission seek investment...

Jun 12, 2017

Action plan being crafted to address relocation of high risk squatters; Industry being touted as a relocation site

Action plan being crafted to address relocation...

Jun 12, 2017

Government continues to assist flood affected residents in Region Seven and Eight

Government continues to assist flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for September completion

Remedied Kato Secondary School looking for...

Jun 12, 2017

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall prey to corruption

Customs and Immigration Officer urged not to fall...

Jun 12, 2017

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t schemes

Billions being spent to complete existing gov’t...

Jun 12, 2017

Health and wellness days for adolescents at health centres being advocated –health care professionals trained

Health and wellness days for adolescents at...

Jun 12, 2017

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back teenage pregnancies

Boyle wants regional governments help roll back...

Jun 12, 2017

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected communities in Region Ten –       assures residents of Government’s support

Minister Harmon visits storm, flood affected...

Jun 12, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 729,867 hits