Latest update October 6th, 2017 4:52 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Action plan for Sophia squatter containment reviewed

Oct 06, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 06, 2017

The Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) and a six-member Anti-Squatting Task Force from Constituencies 5 and 6 met on Wednesday and mulled over an action plan for squatter containment in the Sophia area.

Minister within Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Patterson Yearwood.

With regards to squatting, Minister within Ministry of Communities Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood said that it is her intention to replicate the action plan in the administrative regions in an effort to regularise areas and to identify those that do not qualify for such due to environmental issues.

She noted that though the government does not have all of the answers or resources in addressing the squatting matters, the agency is currently, partnering with the Inter-America Bank (IDB) to obtain funding for housing.

Earlier this year, CH&PA engaged with several financial agencies including IDB to secure funding for low-cost housing to assist persons squatting on Government reserves. From data collected, the agency reviewed the relocation of approximately 12,000 persons from communities such as East and West Ruimveldt, Sophia and Diamond on the East Bank Demerara.

The key stakeholder agencies engaged in the discussions were: Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of Public Security, Mayor and City Council (M&CC), National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Guyana Power and Light (GPL) and Guyana Lands and Survey.

It is the view of the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) that the public standard of living must be elevated and provided with all the necessary amenities, in keeping with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ensuring access to safe and affordable housing,

 

By: Neola Damon

Recent Articles

Action plan for Sophia squatter containment reviewed

Action plan for Sophia squatter containment reviewed

Oct 06, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, October 06, 2017 The Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) and a six-member Anti-Squatting Task Force from Constituencies 5 and 6 met on Wednesday and mulled over an action plan for squatter containment in the Sophia area. With regards to squatting, Minister...
Read More
Anger Management programmes being touted for schools and communities

Anger Management programmes being touted for...

Oct 06, 2017

Final CORE group launched in Paramakatoi   “The Govt. of Guyana is working hard to have people all across Guyana gainfully employed- Min. Annette Ferguson.

Final CORE group launched in Paramakatoi   ...

Oct 06, 2017

City emergency drainage and irrigation works at final stage

City emergency drainage and irrigation works at...

Oct 06, 2017

Airlines to fly 80 Guyanese home from hurricane ravaged Caribbean islands

Airlines to fly 80 Guyanese home from hurricane...

Oct 05, 2017

Business sector commended on efforts to aid hurricane-affected territories

Business sector commended on efforts to aid...

Oct 05, 2017

Bath Settlement house completed – minor delay in the delivery of materials

Bath Settlement house completed – minor...

Oct 05, 2017

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

First ever cross-sector Budget consultations held

Oct 05, 2017

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

UG, GDF ink MOU for Agriculture Associate Degree

Oct 05, 2017

Puruni well assessment on-going

Puruni well assessment on-going

Oct 05, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 394 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,032,824 hits