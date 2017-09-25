Activities planned for World Maritime Day 2017

Sep 25, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News, Press Releases
The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) will be hosting a number of activities in Parika and Georgetown in observance of World Maritime Day 2017.
Every year, World Maritime Day is celebrated to bring attention to the importance of shipping, maritime safety and security, the protection of the marine environment and to emphasize a particular aspect of the work of the International Maritime Organisation.
The theme for World Maritime Day 2017 is “Connecting Ships, Ports and People”. This year’s theme was adopted to focus attention on the existing co-operation between ports and ships, and enhancing a safe and secure transportation system in the maritime sector.
Among the activities planned by MARAD are:
MARAD has collaborated with MATPAL Marine Institute, the Shipping Association of Guyana, the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard and other industry stakeholders to host this year’s exhibition.
The general public is invited to this year’s maritime exhibition.
Sep 25, 2017DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 25, 2017 In observance of Child Protection Week 2017 under the theme, “Partnering with Families and Communities for positive outcomes with children”, the Child Care and Protection Agency (CC&PA) through the Ministry of Social Protection on Monday hosted a...
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017
Sep 25, 2017