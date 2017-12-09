Adopt and embrace safety- Minister Scott tells GPL’s graduates

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 08, 2017

After four years of intense training, 11 graduated from the Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL’s) Apprenticeship programme, equipped in the disciplines of basic engineering, electrical, mechanical technologies and the transmission and distribution of electrical power.

The graduates are all currently employed with GPL as technician trainees and will be monitored.

At the 21st graduation ceremony held today at Cara Lodge, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott charged the graduates to adopt and embrace, safety as a core value.

Further, he encouraged them to embrace punctuality, honesty, integrity, interdependence and networking and reminded them that one of their sacred responsibility to their employer is loyalty.

He told the gathering that all apprenticeship programmes are relevant to individuals, industry and the nation’s development. He reassured that the government will continue to work to ensure that all apprenticeship programme is of quality standard and that all are properly certified and come under the watchful eye and superintendence of the Board of Industrial Training (BIT) which obtains its mandate from the Industrial Training Act, Chapter 39:04.

“Take the knowledge imparted onto you and use it wisely and share some of it with others to help improve their understanding of what this company (GPL) does,” GPL’s, Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Renford Homer encouraged the graduates.

Homer explained that it is the aim of the company to provide citizens with adequate electricity supply despite facing several challenges. To this end, Homer acknowledged “we recognise that we must have a stream of well-trained individuals to take up the leadership of the company and improve the services of the company, hence you are here today.”

Meanwhile, providing a brief history of the programme, Training Manager, Dennis Swan explained that the four-year programme began in 1979, with four skilled areas. Today the programme boasts seven disciples- transmission and distribution, power stations operation, electrical installation, engineering science, network design, modern meter installation, and technical report writing.

Swan explained that all of the programmes or modules are constantly upgraded to meet international standards.

He said that this apprenticeship programme which commenced in October 2016, is the only one that provided its participants with an in-depth knowledge of the company’s technical approaches. It combined 30 percent classroom lectures with 70 percent on the job training, the Training Manager explained.

According to Swan over the years the programme has produced a reliable supply of skilled workers for the company some of whom are now in key positions.

This graduation represents the second batch of apprentices who have graduated this year.

By: Ranetta La Fleur