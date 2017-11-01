Adults encouraged to become conversant with Information technology

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, November 1, 2017

Adults are being urged to become acquainted with Information Technology, as the second ICT Hub opened yesterday on the East Coast of Demerara, in the community of Supply. The Hub is the sixty-second to be opened countrywide.

Director of the National Data Management Authority Philip Walcott noted that whilst it is important that students have the opportunity to complete assignments, adults are also encouraged to use the facility and familiarise themselves with ICT.

“One of the things we want to encourage, is we really want to see the bigger persons take up self-learning. Use the hub as a basis for learning things that you wanted to learn about but you did not have a chance to before. You can go online and do a course but you can also learn some stuff” Walcott stated.

Some of the residents, attending the opening, welcomed the idea and described it as a boon for the people of the community.

A community resident Pamela Thomas, remarked that it was time that adults familiarise themselves with the technology of the modern age. She noted that “most of the elderly, they come up with the idea that they need to know a little more about computers but they do not have any knowledge what is going on with them, not even to press a button.”

Another resident, Ann Alleyne said that she was happy that an ICT hub is finally located in the community, “so that students can benefit from the use of the computers.” However, she stated that, “I myself, want to do it too because I do not know much about computers. I have an iPhone but this is more up to date.”

Calvin Hamilton, another resident, said he was anxious to begin utilising the computers. “For sure I know that I will benefit from this Hub because there are a lot of things that I need to know about computers and due to (the fact) I had to pay to go get the knowledge, that kind of slow me up but now seening that I have it now for free, I think that I would able to excel even more”, Hamilton explained.

The Hub is outfitted with 20 internet-connected computers and will be open daily. The next ICT Hub is slated to be opened, on November 2, in Melanie Damishana, several villages away.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite