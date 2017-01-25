Latest update January 25th, 2017 7:57 PM

AG rebuffs claims of interfering with judiciary 

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams said he is not “interfering with work of the judiciary” contrary to claims being made in the media.

Minister Williams, responding to questions from the media at a press briefing today, noted that under the former administration the Judiciary interfered with the work of the Executive and efforts are underway to correct this.

“What we have under the (former president) we had a marauding judiciary so the complaint is not that there is interference with the Judiciary, the Judiciary was interfering in the work of the executive and that is happening until now,” Minister Williams pointed out.

Highlighting several instances where the Judiciary overreached in its function: from the removal of the powers of the Chief Justice to the interference in the Deeds Registry, Minister Williams pledged to correct these instances. “We inherited a dysfunctional judiciary…and we’re going to correct it,” Minister Williams said.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

